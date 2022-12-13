Read full article on original website
CCSB approves establishment of Inspire Early Learning Academy
The Christian County School Board approved an agreement with Davis Demographics to conduct a district population forecast, and approved establishing a district daycare at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary. Director of Pupil Personnel Melanie Barrett made the recommendation to go with Davis Demographics, saying the district has worked with them...
EDC looking for more announcements, workforce improvements in the coming year
This has been a big year of announcements concerning economic development, and the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council hopes to keep that trend going into 2023. Executive Director Carter Hendricks appeared on WHOP Friday morning and says announcements such as Ascend Elements—the largest economic development announcement in western Kentucky...
Todd County receives $267,000 Ag. grant
Todd County has received a $267,000 County Agricultural Investment Program grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. A news release says the grant provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural...
Shop With a Cop event brings Christmas in early for local children
If you saw numerous law enforcement vehicles with lights and sirens blaring head down Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday night, then you witnessed the Shop with a Cop event getting started. Kids got to ride in the vehicles as they headed to Walmart—some honking Christmas carols along with the sirens—to do...
Judge Tribble discusses last 29 years, future in hour-long interview
In an hour-long interview that will air in its entirety Sunday morning on 98.7 Lite FM, outgoing Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble reflects over the last 29 years in office and talks about his life going forward. The accomplishment he’s most proud of over the last three decades is the...
Boil Water Advisory for area NW of Hopkinsville
The Christian County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes the addresses between 6695 and 12933 Princeton Road, 138 to 270 Clark Store Sinking Ford Road, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Road, 770 to 3695 Quisenberry Lane and all addresses on Stone Quarry Road, Cerulean-Sinking Fork Road, Woosley-Mt Carmel Road, Cerulean-Princeton Road, Old Princeton Road, JC Kelly Road, Shepherd Road, and Tucker Lane.
Thomas A. Schutte
(of Calhoun, KY) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
NWS, EM managers talk winter weather safety
The National Weather Service in Paducah and local emergency managers got together this week for a winter weather preparedness discussion. The event streamed on Facebook focused heavily on being prepared for any type of inclement weather—especially when you’re going to be on the roads—with Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham stressing the importance of keeping a kit of important items in your car that could be a lifeline if you become stranded in the cold.
HPD investigating theft of car
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a car on Aspen Drive. An unknown suspect stole a black 2014 Nissan Altima sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon, according to the report, which says the keys had not been left in the vehicle.
James Edward Baker
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Kay F. Henderson
(Age 73, of Hopkinsville) Burial will take place at Henderson Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Stanley
(of Hopkinsville) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Derrick Emory Bussell
(Age 55, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 1pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Robert William King, Sr.
(66, Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be at 2:45 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Man arrested on burglary charge
A man was arrested on a burglary charge Thursday afternoon after he allegedly stole tools from a building on South Fowler Avenue earlier this week. A Hopkinsville police detective investigating the crime located a man matching the suspect description, 41-year old Isaac Dodd of Hopkinsville, walking near the police department.
Gerald Barton
(Age 77, of Vass Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 6pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HPD investigating burglary, shots fired
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary attempt with shots fired from early Wednesday morning. Captain Rico Rodriguez says a woman living in the 2300 block of South Virginia Street heard someone trying to get in her back door a little before 2 a.m. She retrieved a gun and confronted two...
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
Indictments returned for assault, rape, abuse
An indictment for assault in the first-degree and three counts of wanton endangerment was returned by a Christian County Grand Jury against the Fort Campbell man charged in connection with a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-seven-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell was also indicted for operating a vehicle while...
Probation denied for Oak Grove woman in manslaughter case
Probation was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the Oak Grove woman who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with the June, 2020 death of her teen daughter. The original indictment for second-degree manslaughter alleged 50-year old Patricia Conyers caused the death of her daughter by failing...
