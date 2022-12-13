Read full article on original website
Miami East approves donations to school
CASSTOWN – The Miami East Board of Education approved donations to the school during its Monday, Dec. 12, meeting. The Miami East School system received $25,524 with $15,000 from grants from the Miami County Foundation for various projects. A total of $10,000 is being donated from the Miami County Education Service Center for playground equipment for preschoolers.
Piqua BOE approves sale of school properties
PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools Board of Education has approved the sale of two properties, the former High Street Elementary School and the former Wilder Intermediate School, to the city of Piqua. “Those will be our last two properties that we have continued to care for since the...
BOE mends relations with Tipp Pride
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education (BOE) previously extended an invitation to the Tipp Pride Association to attend one of the board’s regular session meetings to attempt to close some gaps and mend the relationship with the Board of Education. Tipp Pride joined the board during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
Santa’s 217th lifetime donation
SPRINGFIELD — Ginny Coffman did a good deed by donating at the Dec. 12 Maiden Lane Church of God blood drive because there is a critical need for her type O-negative blood, not because Santa Claus was watching. “I never suspected I’d see Santa and Mrs. Claus here tonight,”...
FOP making Christmas memories
Deputy Harry Busse of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office shops with Tiffany Miller of Bradford during Friday’s Miami County FOP /Victim Witness shopping event for crime victims to help make their holiday’s brighter. This year the Miami County FOP Lodge shopped for families and 88 children.
Caregiver education speakers wanted
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within their nine-county region specific to education of family caregivers. The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress, and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.
Street named next president for Logan County Electric Cooperative
The Logan County Electric Cooperative board of trustees is pleased to announce Tim Street has been named the co-op’s new president/general manager. Street comes to LCEC with an enthusiasm for cooperatives and engaging co-op members. “My career has prioritized member-led organizations,” Street says. “I have served the members of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Mid- Ohio Energy Cooperative, and Buckeye Power.”
Public supports girls basketball coach at Covington BOE meeting
COVINGTON — A small crowd of parents, coaches and student athletes attended the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 15, offering their support for head girls high school basketball Coach Brandon Studebaker. “What this young man’s going through now, I feel terrible,”...
Welcome home Logan!
SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
Not shaving for a cause
Representatives from the Miami County Dental Clinic accept a donation check for $5,400 from Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies during an event earlier this week on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Deputies and corrections officers were allowed, in exchange for a donation, to participate in No Shave November.
Spreading cheer with Operation Christmas Child
TROY — Troy-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of...
Wreaths Across America Ceremony set for Dec. 17
TROY — The city of Troy’s Riverside Cemetery will be part of Wreaths Across America program, which honors departed veterans during the holidays. The ceremony will take place at Riverside Cemetery on Riverside Drive on Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. According to a city of Troy press release, the wreaths will be laid at the graves of departed veterans and the public is welcome to attend and participate in the wreath-laying.
City grants extension for Tavern Building repairs
TROY — The city of Troy has granted an extension for orders to repair the Tavern Building located on West Main Street, responding to a request from the building’s owner for extra time to complete the needed repairs. “Staff has required that all items that are not weather...
The Official School News Site of Beavercreek High School
The Beavercreek Choir went to Franklin, Ohio, and sang some of their songs to the people at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3809. The choirs that went to the VFW consisted of the Women’s choir, Men’s Ensemble, Chorale, and Cordially Yours. The Women’s choir sang the national anthem, Come on down, and The 12 days of Christmas. The men’s choir sang the Wellerman song, the Chorale sang Dry bones, Silent Night, and Jingle bells, and the Cordially Yours acapella group sang Wonderful Christmas time. The veterans watching truly enjoyed the BHS choirs singing to them, and even joined in one Chorale’s songs. During our interview, I asked Amber Hoyt, a senior this year in choir, what the experience was like for her. “It was absolutely amazing. The energy at the VFW concert is different from other concerts I’ve been to, it feels happier and cheerful. The veterans watching seemed to like what we were singing, and that made me thrilled. I got to sing with my friends in choir, and it was in front of an amazing audience. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.” The VFW was a small facility, and the choirs were able to make it come alive with music. The next concert will be in January, where Chorale, Women’s choir, Men’s Ensemble, and Cordially Yours will be singing, as well as the Concert choir, Treble choir, and Friends show choir.
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
‘Family tradition’: Ohio family puts up spectacular light display
“The first year that we got married, I bought the first plastic snowman that we got at a yard sale,” Susan recalled. "It just grew and grew and grew.”
Indian Lake student has the best dog in Logan County
The Best Dog in Logan County for 2023 belongs to Indian Lake second grader Pave Stanley. Logan County Auditor Jack Reser presented the award to Pave recently for his submission about his puppy named “Whiskey.”. The Best Dog in Logan County is an annual contest meant to highlight the...
Regular Fair Board meeting started with a bang: another resignation!
On Wednesday 14, the Darke County Fair Board held the regular meeting with seven members, the required minimum – with a one week delay. And it stated with the information about another resignation: President Greg Pearson received a phone call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15PM. Treasurer Dudley Lipps resigned verbally from his place on the board pf directors. This made it the fourth resignation within just a few months.
Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store
Casey’s General Store has had its plans approved by the city of Beavercreek to demolish the W.O. Wrights bar and grill and build a convenience store and gas station. The gas station chain is in talks to purchase the bar and grill, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, per the company’s zoning application to the city.
