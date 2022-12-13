Thirty-eight percent of Americans are confused by their medical bills, according to a Dec. 16 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. More than 2,000 Americans were asked to rate how confusing medical bills are on a scale of 1-5 — with 1 being not confusing at all and 5 being extremely confusing — according to the report. YouGov conducted the survey commissioned by Akasa March 9-14.

1 DAY AGO