beckershospitalreview.com
3 subvariants expand their dominance to 76% of cases: 10 CDC notes
As researchers continue to test the efficacy of the bivalent boosters and COVID-19 treatments, about 3 in 4 COVID-19 infections are from omicron subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 and XBB, CDC data shows. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 17, the CDC estimates that BQ.1.1 accounts...
beckershospitalreview.com
AbbVie leaves 2 pharmaceutical lobbies
North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie is cutting ties with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, two leading pharmaceutical lobby groups. AbbVie, the fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, will also leave the Business Roundtable, a lobby organization that's comprised of CEOs from healthcare companies such as Kaiser...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes
A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CommonSpirit, Jefferson Health digital chief joins managed care company
The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.
beckershospitalreview.com
Average nurse pay vs. travel nurse pay for all 50 states
Travel nurses in South Dakota earn an average of 287 percent what non-traveling RNs in the state earn, the highest gap of any state. The average hourly pay for registered nurses in the U.S. is $39.78, or $1,591 weekly, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey. The average weekly travel nurse pay in November was $3,204, according to a report from national healthcare hiring marketplace Vivian Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Bezos Expeditions, Gates Frontier back brain-computer interface company in $75M financing round
Bezos Expeditions, the investment firm of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Gates Frontier, Microsoft founder Bill Gates' investment fund, joined in a $75 million series C financing round for Synchron, a brain-computer interface company. The company's brain-computer interface is implanted in a blood vessel on the brain's surface and is...
beckershospitalreview.com
38% of Americans are confused by their medical bills: 4 things to know
Thirty-eight percent of Americans are confused by their medical bills, according to a Dec. 16 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. More than 2,000 Americans were asked to rate how confusing medical bills are on a scale of 1-5 — with 1 being not confusing at all and 5 being extremely confusing — according to the report. YouGov conducted the survey commissioned by Akasa March 9-14.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves 1st gene therapy for bladder cancer
The FDA approved Adstiladrin, the first gene therapy to treat high-risk, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, Dec. 16. Adult patients with bladder cancer who have a high risk of not responding to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin — a tuberculosis vaccine and the most common intravesical immunotherapy for early-stage bladder cancer — with carcinoma in situ are now eligible for the biologic.
beckershospitalreview.com
2 defibrillation methods increase survivability
A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA commends CMS for new steps taken on Medicare Advantage programs
CMS should be commended for "taking important steps to increase oversight of Medicare Advantage plans," the American Hospital Association said in statement Dec. 15. The AHA response comes in the wake of new CMS proposals to tackle prior authorization barriers and excessive marketing practices, among other issues. "CMS' proposed rule...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital CEO exits climb in what may be bellwether for C-suites
The number of CEO changes at hospitals and health systems climbed 300 percent in November after a slowdown the month prior, according to a Dec. 14 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In November, hospitals saw 12 CEO exits compared to three in October. The dozen most recently recorded exits mark...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth does not lead to increased primary care spending, study finds
Telehealth reduces primary care spending, as telehealth utilization has been associated with lower emergency department utilization and inpatient hospitalizations, according to a Dec. 13 study published in Nature. The study from Boston-based Harvard Medical School researchers analyzed 4,114,651 primary care visits from 939,134 unique patients across three healthcare systems between...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
beckershospitalreview.com
Harvest time, competing with the coasts on salary: The world of a rural health system CIO
Running health IT for a rural health system presents a unique set of challenges — and opportunities. Just ask Brad Reimer. He's the CIO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, the nation's largest rural health system with 47 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across eight states. For one, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare employee inappropriately accesses 1,600 patient records
An employee at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare inappropriately accessed 1,600 patient records from December 2020 to December 2021. On Aug. 24, the Labor Department notified the health system that one of its employees had been involved in a data privacy incident and disclosed several hundred patients' demographic information to individuals involved in unemployment benefits fraud, according to a Dec. 6 news release from the health system.
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota AG looking into Mayo Clinic's bill collection practices
The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is seeking more information about Rochester-based Mayo Clinic's "apparent aggressive bill-collection conduct," the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 15. The office is seeking more information after the news outlet released a report in November about the hospital suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills, according to...
