Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Harvest time, competing with the coasts on salary: The world of a rural health system CIO
Running health IT for a rural health system presents a unique set of challenges — and opportunities. Just ask Brad Reimer. He's the CIO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, the nation's largest rural health system with 47 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across eight states. For one, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals, health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs in 2022
Below are six hospitals and health systems that launched a new Oracle Cerner EHR system, announced plans to do so, or renewed a contract in 2022. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The hospital had previously used Meditech as its EHR vendor.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals, health systems moving to the cloud in 2022
The following hospitals and health systems have moved their electronic health record systems or digital infrastructures to the cloud, or announced plans to do so, in 2022:. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system. Under the partnership, Hartford will leverage Google Cloud's healthcare Data Engine, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make its healthcare data more accessible and actionable.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals living paycheck to paycheck, unable to make long-term investments
Healthcare added almost 45,000 jobs in November, but many hospitals and health systems will continue to struggle to meet staffing needs, retain top executives and providers, and foster long-term pipelines for talent, Ted Chien, president and CEO of independent consulting firm SullivanCotter, wrote in a Dec. 15 article for Nasdaq.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital CEO exits climb in what may be bellwether for C-suites
The number of CEO changes at hospitals and health systems climbed 300 percent in November after a slowdown the month prior, according to a Dec. 14 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In November, hospitals saw 12 CEO exits compared to three in October. The dozen most recently recorded exits mark...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 themes for successful infection prevention amid a pandemic: Study
After evaluating intensive care units with elevated rates of healthcare-associated infections that participated in a federal quality improvement program, a study published Nov. 21 in BMJ Open Quality identified four themes to maintain infection prevention activities during the pandemic. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline, but...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes
A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
beckershospitalreview.com
US may see early peak to flu season
Early signs suggest flu season may peak early in the U.S. this year, though health experts caution the upcoming holiday season could spur another uptick in activity. Flu activity typically starts rising in October and peaks between December and February, according to the CDC. This year, flu season started earlier, with flu hospitalizations hitting a 13-year high by the end of October.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Safety work relies too much on clinicians' heroism
A national patient safety effort that standardizes best practices across all U.S. hospitals is required to achieve and sustain meaningful improvements in patient care, five patient safety experts said in a NEJM Catalyst article published Dec. 12. The pandemic erased years of progress in preventing healthcare-associated infections and other adverse...
beckershospitalreview.com
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth does not lead to increased primary care spending, study finds
Telehealth reduces primary care spending, as telehealth utilization has been associated with lower emergency department utilization and inpatient hospitalizations, according to a Dec. 13 study published in Nature. The study from Boston-based Harvard Medical School researchers analyzed 4,114,651 primary care visits from 939,134 unique patients across three healthcare systems between...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 subvariants expand their dominance to 76% of cases: 10 CDC notes
As researchers continue to test the efficacy of the bivalent boosters and COVID-19 treatments, about 3 in 4 COVID-19 infections are from omicron subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 and XBB, CDC data shows. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 17, the CDC estimates that BQ.1.1 accounts...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lifebridge, Tower Health and 8 other systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Detroit Medical Center seeks a market director of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medicare telehealth utilization: 7 trends to know
Only 15 percent of patients who were eligible for Medicare fee-for-service telehealth used the service in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Dec. 15 telehealth utilization report from CMS. CMS analyzed data from Medicare Fee-for-Service Part B claims data and Medicare enrollment information for beneficiaries who utilized telehealth...
beckershospitalreview.com
The biggest misconception about health system CFOs
The contemporary hospital or health system CFO is a strategic partner to the CEO and is involved in virtually every aspect of the organization, from mergers and acquisitions to restructuring, strategic planning and patient experience and outcomes. Brenda McCormick, CFO of Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, told Becker's Hospital Review...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence, HealthPartners team up with Helix to monitor respiratory viruses
The CDC has awarded Helix a $5 million contract to develop a pan-respiratory viral surveillance program with Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners. The contract expands the CDC's partnership with the population genomics and viral surveillance company, which has already been helping the health agency track COVID-19 variants. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: When healthcare loses the most
We lose a lot when dehumanization in healthcare occurs in any direction. The past two years have been a test for people, an expedited trial as we all learned more about ourselves — our strengths, limits, fears and heartstrings. There are as many findings and results from this big...
beckershospitalreview.com
Screenings only detected 14% of diagnosed cancers
Most diagnosed cancers come from symptoms or scans for other medical issues, and only 14.1 percent are found through cancer screenings, CNN reported Dec. 14. The report, published online by NORC at the University of Chicago, used data from 2017. It noted there are only four types of cancers with screening tests recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The detection rate via screening varies for each: 61 percent of breast, 52 percent of cervical, 45 percent of colorectal and 3 percent of lung cancers. Most cancer types don't have any screening tests available.
Comments / 0