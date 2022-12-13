The following hospitals and health systems have moved their electronic health record systems or digital infrastructures to the cloud, or announced plans to do so, in 2022:. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system. Under the partnership, Hartford will leverage Google Cloud's healthcare Data Engine, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make its healthcare data more accessible and actionable.

1 DAY AGO