Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for $1 billion to handle the crush of migrants who’ve surged into the Big Apple this year — but the cost was calculated when the population was far less than it is now and before a judge decided to open the floodgates at the southern border, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Wednesday that its Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board received the city’s funding request and was “reviewing their application.” But FEMA “does not share information regarding pending applications and will only share award amounts upon application approval,”...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO