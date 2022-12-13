ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams seeks $1B from Biden as NYC migrant crush swells to 30K

Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for $1 billion to handle the crush of migrants who’ve surged into the Big Apple this year — but the cost was calculated when the population was far less than it is now and before a judge decided to open the floodgates at the southern border, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Wednesday that its Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board received the city’s funding request and was “reviewing their application.” But FEMA “does not share information regarding pending applications and will only share award amounts upon application approval,”...
US Postage Stamp To Honor Politician And Civil Rights Advocate John Lewis

The U.S. Postal Service will recognize John Lewis by featuring him on a stamp in 2023. American politician and civil rights advocate John Robert Lewis represented Georgia’s 5th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Having been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, he passed away in 2020. The...
Longtime 60 Minutes Lighting Director Lenny Mancini Passed Away On Friday

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The CBS News and CBS Sports teams lost a beloved member of their family this past Friday when Leonard “Lenny” Mancini passed away.

