Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run
Hit-and-run Aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death. Four counts of reckless driving damaging person or property. The driver of the motorcycle and victim was identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Baccari of Palm Beach Gardens. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Various posts on social media allege that the...
cw34.com
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
WPBF News 25
Person arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a Port St. Lucie home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a person was arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a home and hitting a car parked in the driveway early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run Officials say it...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton man charged with written threats of mass shooting after posting on social platform
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. A Boca Raton man is charged with written/electronic threats of mass shooting or acts of terrorism for messages on a social media platform. Lowell Schoonmaker, 33, was under a username on Twitch, where people can talk...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Three injured in Three separate shootings in West Palm Seaside
Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
WPBF News 25
DNA detectives: How Palm Beach County deputies solved the Baby June cold case with pilot program
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For forensic scientist supervisor Julie Sikorsky, solving the mystery of Baby June’s identity through genetic genealogy, leading to detectives solving the baby’s homicide, was an amazing achievement. "We rebuilt the family tree, identified the close relatives and then established the link to...
cw34.com
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
cw34.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach
Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box.
Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.
BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard
MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
WPBF News 25
Family, teachers start fundraiser for Boynton Beach teen's wheelchair and surgery expenses
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Elijah Garcia, 13, was born with arthogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition that affects the joints. He's had 13 surgeries in his life so far and cannot stand or walk without assistance. "He doesn’t have a lot of muscle tissue in his arms and legs, so...
WPBF News 25
'Baby June' cold case: Mother told authorities she thought baby was dead before disposing body in Boynton Beach Inlet
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Sheriff gives news conference about cold case. The mother of an infant who was found floating in Boynton Beach Inlet has been arrested and will be charged with first-degree murder. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found Baby June around 1:30 p.m. on...
Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
cbs12.com
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
Riviera Beach man who stabbed teen to death fought to have his life sentence shortened. It worked.
WEST PALM BEACH — The life sentence for a man convicted of murder in 2017 for slashing a 17-year-old girl's throat and stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen — a crime described by one judge as "one of the most brutal" she had ever seen — has been overturned, replaced with a 50-year prison sentence.
cw34.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
WPBF News 25
Sheriff's office, school officials investigating perceived threat at Fort Pierce Central High
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County School District is responding to what they're calling a perceived threat to the Fort Pierce Central High School campus Wednesday. The threat was allegedly written in a bathroom at the high school and referenced shooting people at the school. One line read, "Dec. 15 I will kill everyone at B lunch"
Comments / 0