ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run

Hit-and-run Aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death. Four counts of reckless driving damaging person or property. The driver of the motorcycle and victim was identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Baccari of Palm Beach Gardens. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Various posts on social media allege that the...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Three injured in Three separate shootings in West Palm Seaside

Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.  
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard

MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy