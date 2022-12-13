Read full article on original website
AbbVie leaves 2 pharmaceutical lobbies
North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie is cutting ties with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, two leading pharmaceutical lobby groups. AbbVie, the fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, will also leave the Business Roundtable, a lobby organization that's comprised of CEOs from healthcare companies such as Kaiser...
10 healthcare companies with more than $1B debt
Moody’s Investors Services put together a report on the companies with a credit rating of B3 negative and lower. The 34 healthcare companies on the B3N list have nearly $65 billion in outstanding debt; that’s almost double the $33 billion in debt from January 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the world.
Netflix model for antibiotics has potential to curb drug shortages
A bill proposing the federal government pay in advance for unlimited antibiotics, à la Netflix subscription style, is getting renewed attention amid the ongoing shortage of amoxicillin, The New York Times reported Dec. 16. The PASTEUR Act, introduced in 2020 to need $6 billion, would disrupt the way drugmakers...
Overall income slumps at Stanford Health as expenses rise, investment slides
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, one of the top-ranked healthcare groups in the country, reported a significant decline in its overall income for 2022 as expenses rose and as investment values slumped. While operating revenue increased for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2022, the group's operating expenses rose...
Healthcare marketing trends chief marketing officers are keeping top of mind in 2023
Consumer-first content, agile marketing and digital channels are some of the trends hospital and health system chief marketing leaders will be laser focused on in 2023. Becker's spoke to four hospital and health system chief marketing and communications officers to discuss the top healthcare marketing trends they're keeping top of mind for the upcoming year:
Mass General Brigham losses mount as operating margin dips to -2.5%
Boston-based Mass General Brigham posted a $432 million loss (-2.6 percent operating margin) for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with inflation, workforce shortages and a worsening capacity crisis continuing to affect the health system's financial performance. For 2022 overall, the system reported a $2.3 billion loss, including a nonoperating...
The biggest misconception about health system CFOs
The contemporary hospital or health system CFO is a strategic partner to the CEO and is involved in virtually every aspect of the organization, from mergers and acquisitions to restructuring, strategic planning and patient experience and outcomes. Brenda McCormick, CFO of Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, told Becker's Hospital Review...
