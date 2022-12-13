Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mxdwn.com
Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live on Jan. 27th
Selling more than 150 million records, Billy Joel has become one of most popular recording artists and entertainers in the world. As years have passed, Joel’s songs have touched the lives of millions of people, accomplishing his goal of writing songs that “meant something during the time in which I lived … and transcended that time.” – Billy Joel.
Anaheim’s New Mayor On Housing, Disney And The Future Of Angel Stadium
Ashleigh Aitken is the first woman to run Orange County's most populous city, which is facing an ongoing investigation into political corruption.
Save in Southern California with Hilton’s Disneyland Resort Plus offer
Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County
The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Betty White’s former Los Angeles house has been demolished nearly one year after her death
LOS ANGELES — The house of the late Betty White in Los Angeles has been demolished nearly a year after her death. White’s former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted on White’s Instagram on Sunday announcing that the house was demolished, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This is...
KTLA.com
Chrissy Teigen donates $10,000 to victims of devastating Southern California crash
A day at the fair turned to tragedy on the way home for a local family. They were involved in a devastating crash that injured their young son and caused his father to lose an arm. Their story appears to have captured the attention of a major celebrity. The family...
Eater
Blistered Pizzas and Craft Beer Converge at Beachwood’s New Huntington Beach Restaurant
Award-winning Southern California craft beer brewery Beachwood Brewing enters the next phase of its long life, turning from a celebrated (albeit still rather small, in the overall beer scene) brewery to a distillery, restaurant operation, and more. First up is Beachwood Pizza & Beer, now open in Huntington Beach as of early December.
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released
Christmas Weekend 2022 Weather Forecast PatternPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. With the latest storm system having been departed, the weather has become calmer. These calmer conditions will continue through the next couple of weeks due to the polar jet stream retreating north again. This was expected within the December 2022 forecast I put out (Click here).
Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach
The company will fly to Orlando seasonally beginning in July, "building a bridge between the two happiest places on earth,” Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said. The post Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Newport Beach's Big Boat Parade Begins to Grandly Glitter
Detecting a dazzling note is always pretty easy around Newport Beach. After all, the stylish community is the well-known home to a lauded film festival, a number of notable food and wine events, and a veritable bouquet of other gracious goings-on. But when the middle of December dawns, the dazzle...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
foxla.com
Ports of LA, Long Beach end container dwelling fee
LOS ANGELES - With backlogs of aging cargo on local docks now significantly eased, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Friday they will end the so-called Container Dwell Fee on Jan. 24. The fee was announced on Oct. 25, 2021, as cargo backlogs piled up and affected...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pomona, CA
Pomona is a beautiful city tucked at the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, California. It sits in the Pomona Valley, between the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire. Pomona was known as an “urban garden” in the early 1800s, and the city was later named after the Roman goddess of fruit, “Pomona.”
Long Beach, Lakewood Starbucks stores join nationwide weekend strike
The 3390 E. Seventh St. site in Long Beach will hold a one-day strike and be closed on Friday, Dec. 16. The 4833 Candlewood St. site in Lakewood will strike for three days and be closed until Sunday, Dec. 18. The post Long Beach, Lakewood Starbucks stores join nationwide weekend strike appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Off the Wall in Alhambra
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
KTLA.com
Recent rains send trash and debris streaming toward SoCal beaches
Heavy rains across Southern California have sent a stream of trash and debris flowing down the San Gabriel River while the garbage-filled water ends up getting dumped into the ocean. KC Fockler, co-chair of the Seal Beach/Huntington Beach Surfrider Foundation, who went to see the mess, said he couldn’t believe...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Comments / 0