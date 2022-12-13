ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mxdwn.com

Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live on Jan. 27th

Selling more than 150 million records, Billy Joel has become one of most popular recording artists and entertainers in the world. As years have passed, Joel’s songs have touched the lives of millions of people, accomplishing his goal of writing songs that “meant something during the time in which I lived … and transcended that time.” – Billy Joel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

Save in Southern California with Hilton’s Disneyland Resort Plus offer

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County

The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released

Christmas Weekend 2022 Weather Forecast PatternPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. With the latest storm system having been departed, the weather has become calmer. These calmer conditions will continue through the next couple of weeks due to the polar jet stream retreating north again. This was expected within the December 2022 forecast I put out (Click here).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Newport Beach's Big Boat Parade Begins to Grandly Glitter

Detecting a dazzling note is always pretty easy around Newport Beach. After all, the stylish community is the well-known home to a lauded film festival, a number of notable food and wine events, and a veritable bouquet of other gracious goings-on. But when the middle of December dawns, the dazzle...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Ports of LA, Long Beach end container dwelling fee

LOS ANGELES - With backlogs of aging cargo on local docks now significantly eased, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Friday they will end the so-called Container Dwell Fee on Jan. 24. The fee was announced on Oct. 25, 2021, as cargo backlogs piled up and affected...
LONG BEACH, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pomona, CA

Pomona is a beautiful city tucked at the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, California. It sits in the Pomona Valley, between the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire. Pomona was known as an “urban garden” in the early 1800s, and the city was later named after the Roman goddess of fruit, “Pomona.”
POMONA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy