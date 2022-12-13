ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeal-Democrat

Officials: CHP commander dead; Sources claim Yuba-Sutter area leader was involved in ‘murder-for-hire’ plot

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbuZa_0jhPvhge00
Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Captain Julie Harding is pictured in 2019 in Yuba City. Appeal-Democrat file

Officials confirmed with the Appeal on Tuesday that the commander for the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol has died and according to multiple anonymous sources, the commander was involved in a “murder-for-hire” plot that included her husband.

That commander, Julie Harding, was with the California Highway Patrol for 22 years, Brian Wittmer told the Appeal. Wittmer is now the acting commander for the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, he said Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station

A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
TIBURON, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
YourCentralValley.com

‘All my savings are gone;’ 2 Californians explain how they lost more than $120,000 in wire-transfer scams

Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year. Two KTLA viewers reached out after experiencing a combined loss of over $120,000 due to wire fraud scams. “It’s just very frustrating and very scary,” said victim […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map

Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
DES MOINES, IA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
7K+
Followers
99
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy