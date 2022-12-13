Officials: CHP commander dead; Sources claim Yuba-Sutter area leader was involved in ‘murder-for-hire’ plot

Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Captain Julie Harding is pictured in 2019 in Yuba City. Appeal-Democrat file

Officials confirmed with the Appeal on Tuesday that the commander for the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol has died and according to multiple anonymous sources, the commander was involved in a “murder-for-hire” plot that included her husband.

That commander, Julie Harding, was with the California Highway Patrol for 22 years, Brian Wittmer told the Appeal. Wittmer is now the acting commander for the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, he said Tuesday.