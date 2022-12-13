ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 7

Related
PennLive.com

Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County

A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center

Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Bike a Better Path’ giveaway held in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!. “Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17. This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on...
abc27.com

Fire Station 202 in Manheim Township to host ‘a morning with Santa’

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is coming early to Manheim Township. The fire and rescue department will be collaborating with police for “a morning with Santa at the Richmond Fire Station.”. Fire Station 202, located in Manheim Township, will be transformed into the North Pole. There will...
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Three Lebanon car dealerships charged for title-washing

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office charged 30 people and 21 businesses for “title-washing” and re-titling stolen vehicles. The 21 businesses includes three in Lebanon County: Amatti Auto Sales LLC, Grig LLC and Newroad Motors LLC. All are located at the same property on N. 16th St. in Lebanon City.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy