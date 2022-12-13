Read full article on original website
Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County
A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
pahomepage.com
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes...
Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center
Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
local21news.com
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
WGAL
Lancaster County bridge closed after being damaged in crash
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is checking a bridge in Lancaster County that was damaged Friday by a crash. The crash happened at East Queen Street and Steinmetz Road in West Cocalico Township. The bridge is closed and PennDOT will decide when it can reopen.
abc27.com
Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant
LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
abc27.com
‘Bike a Better Path’ giveaway held in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!. “Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17. This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on...
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PA
From antique to local handmade jewelry, from fancy cheeses to a hearty burger, there's a little bit of everything in Lititz. If you're planning on going holiday shopping these days, downtown Lititz is a place I strongly recommend.
abc27.com
Fire Station 202 in Manheim Township to host ‘a morning with Santa’
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is coming early to Manheim Township. The fire and rescue department will be collaborating with police for “a morning with Santa at the Richmond Fire Station.”. Fire Station 202, located in Manheim Township, will be transformed into the North Pole. There will...
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department […]
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
Three Lebanon car dealerships charged for title-washing
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office charged 30 people and 21 businesses for “title-washing” and re-titling stolen vehicles. The 21 businesses includes three in Lebanon County: Amatti Auto Sales LLC, Grig LLC and Newroad Motors LLC. All are located at the same property on N. 16th St. in Lebanon City.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
local21news.com
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in December
If you're one who appreciates holiday decor, now is a good time to eat out in Lancaster City. Streets are all about bringing locals and tourists those magical, sparkly vibes.
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
abc27.com
$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military...
