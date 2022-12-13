Doris Day sang about almost every topic imaginable, including Christmas. Surprisingly though, she spent the last years of her life living in an area of California where people do not usually see snow. The "Christmas Song" singer and her pets lived in a charming ranch-style estate in Carmel, California. The bright yellow home was listed at $7.4 million after Day died in 2019 but sold for $5.7 million. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can get a good look at the home, which matched the cheery on-screen image that made Day so beloved in Hollywood.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO