Doris Day sang about almost every topic imaginable, including Christmas. Surprisingly though, she spent the last years of her life living in an area of California where people do not usually see snow. The "Christmas Song" singer and her pets lived in a charming ranch-style estate in Carmel, California. The bright yellow home was listed at $7.4 million after Day died in 2019 but sold for $5.7 million. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can get a good look at the home, which matched the cheery on-screen image that made Day so beloved in Hollywood.
Captain Jack Sparrow's days on the high seas may not be over just yet. More than five years after he last stepped into his Pirates of the Caribbean role, Johnny Depp may be poised to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a future franchise film, at least according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who recently addressed those ongoing rumors and speculation about Depp's return as Jack Sparrow.
