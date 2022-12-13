Atlanta rapper Gunna, one of 28 charged for alleged activity in a street gang activity, has been released from prison after entering a plea deal. The rapper is part of Young Thug's YSL record label. Gunna has been in jail since May of this year when arrests were made and the RICO case was announced by the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. His leal team have sought bail in his case from the start. They have argued that his connection to the case was practically nonexistent, and he's maintained his innocence until today, even releasing a statement.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO