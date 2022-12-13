ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Gunna Released From Jail Amid RICO Case

Atlanta rapper Gunna, one of 28 charged for alleged activity in a street gang activity, has been released from prison after entering a plea deal. The rapper is part of Young Thug's YSL record label. Gunna has been in jail since May of this year when arrests were made and the RICO case was announced by the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. His leal team have sought bail in his case from the start. They have argued that his connection to the case was practically nonexistent, and he's maintained his innocence until today, even releasing a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
Aaron Carter Dead: Custody of Son Prince Made Official

Aaron Carter's on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, has regained full custody of their 1-year-old son Prince. A little more than a month after the "I Want Candy" singer's tragic death at the age of 34, and following a months-long custody battle, a Los Angeles court this week awarded Martin full custody of her son.
LOS ANGELES, CA

