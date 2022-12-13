ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS

The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’s’ Murderous Villain Tells All

You’d seen that square jaw before, whether as fast-talking tabloid journalist Freddy Lounds in Manhunter, Col. Nathan Jessup of Broadway’s A Few Good Men, cowardly Ike in the Western Tombstone, or one of the FBI agents who gunned down Dillinger in Public Enemies. But it wasn’t until decades into Stephen Lang’s career, in 2009’s Avatar, that the character actor par excellence transformed into an international name.
SFGate

Doc Directors Dig Into Big Issues That Go Way Beyond the Music

Instead, the music created by each legendary artist is used to draw viewers into a deeper story that goes beyond song. Deion Sanders' 'Coach Prime' Receives Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date and Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile on the Story Behind Their Film Song, 'Ready as I'll Never...
SFGate

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Breathes in $53 Million Opening Day

After years of development and production, James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel has reached judgment day. Disney and 20th Century Studios’ “The Way of Water” took flight at the box office with a solid $53 million gross from 4,202 locations in its opening day, a figure that includes $17 million in Thursday previews. That ranks as the sixth highest first-day domestic gross of the year, lower than those earned by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($90.7 million), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($84.2 million), “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($69.5 million), “Jurassic World Dominion” ($59.5 million) and “The Batman” ($56.6 million). It’s also a good deal higher than the $26.7 million opening day that the first “Avatar” landed in 2009, though the sequel arrives with the benefit of Thursday previews and years of anticipation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy