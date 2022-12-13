ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Comcast will increase rates on cable and internet

Comcast subscribers will see price increases on their next bills for cable and internet services. The company is increasing its price on average nationally by 3.8%. Comcast is raising its broadcast TV fee from $18 to $19.55 for North Jersey customers and from $19.15 to $21.30 for South Jersey customers, a company spokesperson said.
Apple Just Released iOS 16.2 Here's What's in It

We'd known it was coming for some time, and now it's here. Apple released its iOS 16.2 update for iPhones earlier Tuesday, along with iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page. The highlight of the update is the new app Freeform, a...
Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna

Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts

Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)

