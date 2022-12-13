ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Hornets coach Steve Clifford blasts players' defensive performance after loss: 'We are playing no defense'

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has seen enough. Following a fourth straight game in which his team allowed 120 or more points, Clifford used his postgame press conference to rip the players' defensive effort. The Hornets fell to 7-21 on Wednesday with a 141-134 overtime home loss to the Pistons, which led to the rant by a frustrated Clifford.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Suns Saturday NBA game

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is back to looking like his old self. The Pelicans star has been electric through his first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. His impressive play has propelled him into the early MVP race, as he finished in the top 10 of a recent straw poll conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sporting News

NFL free live streams: How to watch 2022 Saturday games online without cable

We have reached that point in the calendar where there are no more college football Saturdays. Bowl season is here, and that leaves football fans without consistent entertainment on the first day of the weekend. Fear not, as the NFL has you covered. In Weeks 15 and 16, the league...
Sporting News

College football bowl schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games

The college football regular season may be over, but there is still plenty of meaningful left to play — at every level of the sport. Indeed, this weekend's slate of games features not only the first games of the 2022-23 bowl season, but also the FCS playoff semifinal matchups, Celebration Bowl and championship games for both Division II and III.
COLORADO STATE
Sporting News

Heat deliver hilariously petty response to NBA fine for injury rules violation

Stephen Curry might be the "Petty King," but the Heat organization has its own Petty Kingdom in South Beach. On Friday, Miami became the latest team to earn a fine for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules — one day after the Nets earned a fine for the same offense. Per the league, the Heat were fined $25,000 because they "failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14," a game in which five players didn't suit up because of injury or G League assignment.
Sporting News

NBA trade rumors: Full list of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15

Among the list of key dates on this year's NBA calendar, Thursday, Dec. 15 stands as one of the most important. While teams have had the ability to execute trades all season, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season. Why? Because on Dec. 15, over 70 players that signed contracts in the 2022 offseason became eligible to be traded.
UTAH STATE

