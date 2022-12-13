NEWARK – The Trenton Titans might be long gone, but the goalie from their last-ever game at what’s now CURE Insurance Arena is still going strong. Scott Wedgewood, who was between the pipes for the ECHL franchise’s final home contest on March 23, 2013 as a then-New Jersey Devils prospect, came back to Newark to beat his old team on Tuesday night, leading the Dallas Stars to an impressive 4-1 win with a 32-save performance.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO