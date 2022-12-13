Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Woman A Finalist For Powerball First Millionaire Of Year
The coming new year could prove to be especially lucky for one of 29 finalists in an upcoming nationwide Powerball contest. Twenty nine finalists are competing for the chance to win a $1 million prize in the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion. One of the finalists is from Wisconsin.
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota
The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Bitter Cold, Winter Storm This Week for Southern Minnesota
A large, powerful winter storm will likely affect much of Minnesota from Wednesday through the end of the week. Plowable snow (greater than 2 inches), strong winds, very cold air temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills and blowing snow with reduced visibilities are all expected. While 2 or more inches looks...
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
Best Places in Minnesota to Visit in the Winter
Whether we like it or not, winter is here, but there are still amazing things to do in this wonderful state (even if it’s a frozen tundra). There are multiple places to visit in Minnesota that are not only fun but beautiful in the winter. I mean, you know...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Holiday Life Hack: Why Your Outside Christmas Lights Won’t Work in Minnesota
There are few things more frustrating this time of year in Minnesota than when your Christmas lights-- that had been working fine-- suddenly stop working, right?. Outside Christmas decorations and holiday lights are great-- until they stop working. It happened to me earlier this week. Our the Christmas lights I...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago. Gas Buddy says as we head into Christmas travel week gas is at its lowest level in a year and a half saving Americans $750 million every day. They...
Report: MN Municipal Liquor Stores Have 26th Year of Record Sales
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to have strong sales overall. State Auditor Julie Blaha released the annual Municipal Liquor Store Report Thursday. During 2021, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 26th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $423.5 million. The combined net profit of all...
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
15th Annual Flight to the North Pole Aboard Minnesota Based Sun Country Airlines
I've always loved the Make A Wish foundation. They make it possible for kids with illnesses to have a "wish" granted. This is the 15th year that Sun Country has bee able to partner with the Make a Wish Foundation to grant wishes for up to 70 kids in Minnesota to take a "flight to the North Pole" to see Santa. They did have to take the last 3 years off due to COVID protocols, but they were very happy to be able to bring it back again this year.
Impaired Driving Arrests Up Across Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s Office of Traffic Safety is reporting an increase in impaired driving arrests this year compared to 2021. A news release says law enforcement across Minnesota has arrested 24,725 people from the beginning of the year through December 12 for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Those arrests are up from 23,301 reported at the same time last year.
