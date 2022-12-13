ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Amber Lasater
3d ago

My heart is saddened to hear about this soldier. He was way to young. My thoughts are with his family, his fellow military people and friends. Thank you for the service, and dedication he gave for our country. Heaven gained a soldier today. May his family be given peace and comfort

TheDailyBeast

Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior

A 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the largest Army base on the eastern seaboard. It's unclear what prompted Spc. Shay A. Wilson to allegedly kill Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, on Monday but the Army said Wilson used a personal weapon to kill his superior. The shooting occurred in a building that houses the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, to which both soldiers belonged. The Army said Wilson's colleagues subdued him after he fired, holding him until authorities arrived. No other details about the incident were released. It’s at least the second death to rock Fort Stewart in recent years, after a former U.S. Army sergeant stabbed a fellow soldier to death in 2020 for snitching on his drug use. Read it at Associated Press
FORT STEWART, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant from Plum on Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base.Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.Both soldiers served in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart officials said in a statement that Wilson used a privately owned gun to shoot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade's building complex, and that fellow soldiers subdued the gunman and held him for authorities.No other details have been released. Wilson remains in Army custody and it was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak for him.Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.
FORT STEWART, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Army sergeant killed at Georgia base identified as Plum resident

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort...
PLUM, PA
WXIA 11 Alive

Soldier dies in shooting at Georgia Army base

FORT STEWART, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Fort Stewart now says the victim in the shooting has died. The individual was a soldier, according to the base, but they have not provided the soldier's identity. The base said the suspect has been transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.
FORT STEWART, GA
WJCL

Hinesville: Investigation underway after shooting leaves 1 dead

HINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville on Thursday. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday morning in an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Police said the victim was driven to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville by...
HINESVILLE, GA
yourislandnews.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in October shooting

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigators are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of Beaufort in connection to an October shooting at a gas station in Burton. Terry-Mitchell is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes early morning house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Fire extinguished a fully involved house fire early Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m., Savannah Fire received a service call to a structure in the 1110 block of Cornwall Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully engulfed. Crews deployed heavy attack lines to control the fire and to stop […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

6 displaced in Long County fire Tuesday afternoon

LONG COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — This afternoon, a fire broke out in a residential home in Long County leaving a family of six without a home. The fire began on the 100 block of Brady Lane NE shortly before 5:00 p.m. and has caused heavy damage to the Long County residence. Ludowici Fire Department Chief, […]
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Savannah woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WSAV) — A powerful cold front has been racing across the country all week, bringing snow to parts of California to severe weather to the southeast. Now it has its sights on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry tomorrow morning. Yesterday, 16 tornadoes and 24 wind damage reports were reported in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
