California Man Goes Missing 'Without A Trace' After Embarking On Hike

Photo: Getty Images

A hairstylist from Victorville embarked on a hike 11 days ago and has not been seen since. According to KTLA , 36-year-old Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria left for a hike on December 2nd and was reported missing three days later on December 5th. Friends and family told police that they have not received a call or text from him since he left for the hike on December 2nd.

KTLA mentioned that Moralessantamaria is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, pink hair, and a mustache. According to a press release issued by the Victorville Police Department , authorities are on the lookout for both Moralessantamaria and his vehicle. Moralessantamaria drives a "white Nissan Murano," and the license plate number is "6TFA280." The Victorville Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Moralessantamaria's whereabouts to contact detectives immediately. Those who might know where Moralessantamaria or his vehicle is located are being asked to call the We-Tip-Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME. Anyone who calls this number to provide information regarding the crime will remain anonymous.

Information regarding the exact trail that Moralessantamaria was last seen on, in addition to the park where he was hiking, was not released as the investigation continues .