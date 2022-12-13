ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Opening Date For Texas' Newest 2-Story H-E-B Revealed

By Dani Medina
 6 days ago
Photo: H-E-B

Austin is getting its first multi-level H-E-B — and it's opening sooner than you think!

The two-story location at Lake Austin is set to open on February 15, 2023, MySanAntonio reports. It'll be located at 715 S. Exposition Blvd.

What makes this H-E-B special? You'll find a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin, plus vine-covered walls, natural lighting and pitched roofs. The 97,000-square-foot location will also include an underground parking lot in addition to a True Texas BBQ, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating, SouthFlo pizza and a coffee shop. Shoppers will also get the full H-E-B treatment with curbside and home delivery, plus a drive-thru pharmacy.

Once the store opens, shoppers can expect to see electric vehicle chargers and rooftop solar panels.

Construction on this location started back in 2019, but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

