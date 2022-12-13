Read full article on original website
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
The Dolly Llama Opens Newest Location In Orlando
The Winter Garden location is the fourth location to open as part of the concept’s aggressive and immediate 45-store franchise expansion plan across the country
disneyfoodblog.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED About Wine Bar George’s NEW Location in the Orlando Airport
We’ve got AWESOME news for Wine Bar George fans!. We always keep a close eye on all the new things happening in Disney Springs like new merchandise, new drinks, and new desserts, but what happens when a Disney Springs restaurant reaches OUTSIDE the Disney bubble? We’re about to find out because Wine Bar George has now opened up a second location in the Orlando International Airport!
Here’s a peek at Epcot’s next attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co., revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World.
Shaved Ice Truck to Debut Brick and Mortar Location
It is worth nothing that given Pirate Ice’s reputation as a traveling food truck, frequenting events and festivals for years in the Central Florida and Tampa areas, the locally-owned brand has likely amassed a range of customers throughout a wide area of Florida.
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
Just a reminder that 'Riverdance' is going to tap its way into Orlando in January
Outlasting all of the comedy skits from the 1990s poking fun at this Irish dance phenomenon and flamboyant then-lead Riverdancer Michael Flatley, Riverdance will jig into the City Beautiful in January to mark its 25th anniversary. This long-running showcase of traditional Irish music and dance will celebrate 25 years of exuberant (though stiff-armed) stepdancing and big production numbers n a show cooked up by original composer Bill Whelan, producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan. This touring production promises new "lighting, projection, stage and costume designs." Riverdance happens at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center from Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22, 2023.
kennythepirate.com
A New Disney Springs Area Hotel Has Opened
Are you looking for a great off-property hotel for your Disney World vacation? A new option just opened!. Over the summer, news broke that a new hotel would be coming to Disney Springs. You can read the original story here. The Drury Plaza Hotel is owned by the Drury Hotels...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 70 degrees. We have a great Friday ahead. Skies will be clearing and remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 3-4'. Temperatures beach side hit in the upper-60s, with water temps near 70. It is not recommended to enter the surf today. Make sure you are staying safe at the beaches this weekend..
aroundosceola.com
Festival of Lights makes the season bright again
The Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday at the Kissimmee Festival of Lights Parade. The parade returned to Broadway in downtown to rekindle all the magic of the holidays. Thousands anticipated the annual tradition and lined the street some two hours prior to the parade. Prior to the parade,...
bungalower
New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs Is An Amazing Experience. 6 Ways Disneyland Could Catch Up
After visiting Disney Springs I found a few places I want to bring to Downtown Disney.
New Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Now Open in West Orlando
The new Sunnyside Dispensary represents Cresco Labs’ 21st store in Florida
liveandletsfly.com
Cot In The Act: Delta Passenger Sets Up Huge Mattress In Gate Area, Goes To Sleep
I applaud a passenger who came prepared to face an extended Delta Air Lines flight delay in Orlando…he brought the mattress along. Delta Passenger Sets Up Mattress In Gate Area At Orlando. A fellow passenger captured the picture above, at the gate for Delta 9897, a special section from...
wrif.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide goes National….AGAIN!
Funny, dangerous, and viral are some of the ways to describe the Belle Isle giant slide. And now it’s national again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel did a best of clips and the Belle Isle giant slide was in there along with 9 other contestants. Belle Isle took the win and GmacCash, famous for his song about the slide, performed on the show.
wild941.com
Orlando and Mike Calta Together
I’m sure Tampa freaks out when the hear “Orlando and Mike Calta” together. Two radio guys, quarterbacking two different stations, for competing companies, it’s not the norm. We don’t see it that way. For those who don’t know, Mike Calta and I have been close friends longer than you can imagine. We have a circle of super close friends, dubbed “The Bacon Boys” because of our love for the bacon appetizer at Council Oak. Mike is great at what he does and I’m a fan of his. I’ve known him long enough to say I know he’s a fan of what I do as well. We text while we’re on the air, I adore his family and he’s entertained by mine. When he calls, I answer and vice versa. He’s an awesome dad, and husband, and while I ain’t anybody’s husband, I hear I’m okay in the dad department too. So as people freak about “Orlando and Mike Calta Together” we can shake the weirdness and see 2 friends. It shows on the attached clip.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL
The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida family's home
A man in Seminole County, Florida captured a large bear on video stealing his family's Chick-fil-A dinner delivery right off his front porch! (Credit: Paul Newman)
