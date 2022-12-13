ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Sears Hometown Files for Bankruptcy

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCFxE_0jhPuu1U00

Sears Hometown, a branch of the retailer selling mattresses, appliances, home goods, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday. According to the petition filed in Delaware, the retailer listed assets of no more than $50 million along with liabilities of at least $50 million.

The Chapter 11 filing will allow Sears Hometown to continue operating while working on a plan to repay creditors. According to the declaration filed by Sears Hometown CEO Elissa Robertson, the company intends to use the process to liquidate merchandise at locations owned by their dealers.

Among the 20 creditors listed on the filing, Costco Innovel Solutions topped the list with an unsecured claim of $1,124,404.87. BDO Seidman LLP, Cheng Cohen LLC, Whirlpool and Dish Wireless Holdings were among other creditors on the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvEGR_0jhPuu1U00
Sears Hometown has been a standalone brand for a decade.

Sears spun the Hometown brand off in 2012 in an effort to raise cash for the struggling parent operation, and it wasn’t included in Sears Holdings Corp.’s 2018 bankruptcy. Hometown was purchased in 2019 by Transformco, a retail outfit owned by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert which also operates the ailing Kmart brand. Creditors recently secured a financial victory in their four-year lawsuit against Sears Holding, though suppliers have struggled to collect what they’re owed .

Over the past three years, Transformco has closed multiple Sears Hometown stores and sold off signature brands such as Craftsman, which is now owned by Stanley Black & Decker, and DieHard, which is now owned by Advance Auto Parts.

Sears Hometown stores are significantly smaller than a typical Sears, around 8,000 to 10,000 square feet as opposed to 160,000 square feet. Around 100 Sears Hometown stores are still in operation, down from 700 three years ago. Around 15 full-line Sears stores remain.

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 2

Related
Sourcing Journal

Mattress Giant Could File for Bankruptcy Next Month: Report

Bedding company Serta Simmons is in preparation to seek bankruptcy protection as early as January, according to a report in Bloomberg. Unidentified sources close to the situation told Bloomberg the mattress company has been in confidential talks with creditors about a restructuring plan, which may include giving certain first-lien lenders control. Those talks could change, and it’s still unclear whether Serta Simmons will need financing to fund its operation through Chapter 11. Serta Simmons’ entire debt load of more than $2 billion matures in 2023, and its approximately $843 million first-lien term loan due November 2023 is quoted at around 9 cents...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Crime Needs ‘Swift, Uniform, and Severe’ Punishment, Experts Say

On Thursday, former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli likened the current and spreading rash of retail theft to the virus that, it could be argued it, caused it. “Today, this thing is an epidemic. It’s spreading faster than Covid,” Nardelli told Fox Business. “The degree of severity now, it’s not just theft, it’s smash and grab. There’s an entitlement out there that if you have it, you’ve worked hard to earn it. I want it. I’m just going to take it.” His alarm was tied to the news coming out of Walmart, which earlier in the week said it may have...
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

How Macy’s Outmaneuvered Rivals Without ‘Overcommitting’ on Inventory

When Macy’s Inc. launched an inventory management overhaul three years ago, it turns out the Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury owner was onto something big. “We recognized that inventory productivity was an opportunity for us way back in 2019,” said Dennis Mullahy, Macy’s chief supply chain officer and a 2022 winner of an award by Alcott Global, a recruitment firm specializing in supply chain and logistics, recognizing top supply chain leaders. Since Mullahy joined Macy’s in April 2019, he’s been hard at work figuring out how to leverage the supply chain both from an operational and data analytics perspective to better get...
Reuters

AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Wednesday its subsidiary, AIG Financial Products (FP), had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to complete the wind down of a business unit that was a central figure in the 2008 financial crisis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner

Convenience store chain to offer gas for $1.99 a gallon

Travelers planning to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday may be able to fill up their tanks for less. Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain, will be selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon. The special price will be available Nov. 21-28 at stores that offer Unleaded 88. Headquartered...
MARYLAND STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Kristen Walters

Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month

A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
DONGOLA, IL
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2023

The beleaguered entity, in the midst of a mass location expansion, is facing shuttered stores resulting from unanswered safety-related citations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com, Investor.DollarGeneral.com, OSHA, and The U.S. Department of Labor.
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy