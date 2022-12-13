ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, TN

Tennessee Lookout

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Tennessee

Is a beautiful mixture of rolling mountains and grassy fields, but it can get pretty cold in some places! Today, we are going to take a look at the Volunteer State in order to learn the coldest place as well as the coldest temperature ever recorded. Although most people don’t think of Tennessee as a cold place, these stats may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started and discover the coldest place in Tennessee (plus a few other interesting things)!
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

November Statewide Unemployment Rate in Tennessee

THE NOVEMBER STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN TENNESSEE HELD STEADY HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY SEASON, ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT (TDLWD). THE SEASONALLY ADJUSTED JOBLESS NUMBER FOR NOVEMBER 2022 REMAINED UNCHANGED AT 3.5%. IN A YEAR-TO-YEAR COMPARISON, THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS DOWN 0.1 OF A PERCENTAGE...
TENNESSEE STATE
Jackson Free Press

Outlets, Tourism and the Walthall Hotel

Yates Construction, Spectrum Capital and the state of Mississippi officially broke ground last week on the state's most aggressive commercial outlet to date, The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, even though construction has been happening for months. On May 9, Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers and other elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the benefit of the press on the 325,000-square-foot project.
PEARL, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Administration Awards Nearly $6M to Tennessee in ‘Internet for All’ Planning Grants

WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

THP graduates 40 state troopers on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The newest graduating class of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were welcomed on Friday. After 10 weeks of specialized training, Class 1122 saw 40 troopers graduate, with them then taking their oath of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. The highway patrol...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN

