In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Tennessee
Is a beautiful mixture of rolling mountains and grassy fields, but it can get pretty cold in some places! Today, we are going to take a look at the Volunteer State in order to learn the coldest place as well as the coldest temperature ever recorded. Although most people don’t think of Tennessee as a cold place, these stats may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started and discover the coldest place in Tennessee (plus a few other interesting things)!
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
radio7media.com
November Statewide Unemployment Rate in Tennessee
THE NOVEMBER STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN TENNESSEE HELD STEADY HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY SEASON, ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT (TDLWD). THE SEASONALLY ADJUSTED JOBLESS NUMBER FOR NOVEMBER 2022 REMAINED UNCHANGED AT 3.5%. IN A YEAR-TO-YEAR COMPARISON, THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS DOWN 0.1 OF A PERCENTAGE...
Jackson Free Press
Outlets, Tourism and the Walthall Hotel
Yates Construction, Spectrum Capital and the state of Mississippi officially broke ground last week on the state's most aggressive commercial outlet to date, The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, even though construction has been happening for months. On May 9, Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers and other elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the benefit of the press on the 325,000-square-foot project.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Administration Awards Nearly $6M to Tennessee in ‘Internet for All’ Planning Grants
WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile
FOX NEWS – An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
fox17.com
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates asks TN Attorney General if enough is being done to get solar power customers their money back
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The clock is ticking for people who took out thousands of dollars in loans to buy solar power equipment from one company only to say it isn’t saving them money. For customers like Geoff Edwards, the waiting is the worse. “I’m paying money for basically...
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn? Vote to name TDOT’s snowplows this winter
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has opened voting to name four snowplows from resident submitted names.
WKRN
Design concept behind AT&T's building - unintentional connection to Batman
ESa principal Todd Hilbert gives us more insight on the design concept behind AT&T's building. Read more at this link: https://bit.ly/3FWVuNZ. Design concept behind AT&T’s building – unintentional …. ESa principal Todd Hilbert gives us more insight on the design concept behind AT&T's building. Read more at this...
WBBJ
THP graduates 40 state troopers on Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The newest graduating class of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were welcomed on Friday. After 10 weeks of specialized training, Class 1122 saw 40 troopers graduate, with them then taking their oath of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. The highway patrol...
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
