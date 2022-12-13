ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi inspires Argentina into World Cup final

By Simon Peach
 6 days ago

Lionel Messi will have the chance to crown his glittering career with a World Cup winners’ medal after opening the scoring in a magical display that helped Argentina comprehensively beat Croatia and reach Sunday’s final.

The 35-year-old is one of the greatest to ever grace the field and will get his shot at glory against France or Morocco back at Lusail Stadium in what looks set to be his last appearance on the world stage.

Messi scored from the spot before Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez ended a driven solo run with a cool finish, then benefitted from a brilliant assist by the skipper in a 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia.

The Paris St Germain star finished as World Cup runner-up in 2014 and his determination to finally get his hands on the trophy has been clear in Qatar , where thousands have flocked to cheer him in that quest.

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia had begun the brighter in Lusail, only for Dominik Livakovic to clumsily bring down Alvarez and see Messi slam the resulting spot-kick past him.

Alvarez put Lionel Scaloni’s side further ahead before half-time, having raced from inside his own half to coolly direct home after benefitting from a couple of deflections and some weak defending.

The 22-year-old grabbed his second against the 2018 finalists after being teed up by Messi following some exquisite work by the skipper, whose side have the chance to join the heroes of 1978 and 1986 in immortality.

La Albiceleste have been backed to the hilt by their fans in Qatar, where relentless chanting and rhythmic drumming continued throughout a nervy start against Dalic’s slick, well-drilled side.

Veteran star Luka Modric was playing some incisive passes and Mateo Kovacic was a driving force in midfield, but that outstanding unit was lacking an elite striker.

Croatia failed to create a clear-cut chance before Enzo Fernandez saw a hopeful curling effort saved as Argentina belatedly flickered into life.

That shot was soon followed by a chance to open the scoring from the spot after Alvarez raced onto a ball over the top, only to be flattened by Livakovic.

Referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot, booking the goalkeeper and the frustrated Kovacic and eventually sending off assistant coach Mario Mandzukic.

Livakovic went the right way but Messi’s powerful spot-kick was beyond him, nestling in the top right-hand corner in the 34th minute as he became his country’s top scorer in World Cup history.

The 35-year-old had already made history on Tuesday by merely stepping onto the field, equalling Germany great Lothar Matthaus’ record of 25 matches in the tournament.

Argentina pulled further ahead in the 39th minute as Croatia saw a corner routine blocked, leading to a break and Alvarez driving forwards from just inside his own half.

The 22-year-old kept his cool under pressure from Marcelo Brozovic just outside the box, ploughing on as meek Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa clearances allowed him through to smartly prod past Livakovic.

Argentina pushed for a swift third. Penalty appeals against Josko Gvardiol fell on deaf ears and Livakovic superbly stopped Alexis Mac Allister from the resulting corner.

Modric saw a shot blocked and Emiliano Martinez did well to prevent a Juranovic attempt creeping in just before the break.

Dalic made two changes for the second half as Croatia pushed to reduce the deficit, but their lack of a frontman continued to hamper them.

Livakovic denied Messi from an acute angle as Argentina sought to expose gaps – although their skipper can find spaces where few thought any existed.

The captain burst past Gvardiol after showing impressive close control in the 69th minute. The talented Croatia defender eventually got back, only for Messi to turn him and cut back for Alvarez to slot home.

That strike ended the contest. Ivan Perisic saw a driven free-kick saved and Modric was applauded by both sets of fans as he was withdrawn.

Mac Allister volleyed wide and substitute Lovro Majer tried his luck as the match wound down, with Argentina’s bench jumping in unison with their fans’ chants before the final whistle sparked wild celebrations.

‘Embarrassing’: World Cup final plays out in front of thousands of empty seats

The Qatar World Cup final played out in front of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, as Argentina took on France at Lusail Stadium.Despite a significant number of Argentina fans turning up with hopes of seeing Lionel Messi claim the one trophy that has long eluded him, the stadium was not full in time for the opening whistle.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesOnce the second half began, with Argentina leading defending champions France 2-0 thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike, the number of empty seats had increased drastically.Thousands of seats...
‘No reason to do that’: Pablo Zabaleta criticises decision to cover Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirt

Pablo Zabaleta criticised the decision to drape a bisht around Lionel Messi during the World Cup trophy presentation on Sunday.Argentina became three-time world title winners by beating defending champions France on penalties in the final in Qatar, with Messi finally lifting trophy that had long eluded him.Messi opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead before the break. However, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate scored his own spot-kick in the 80th minute and struck again just 97 seconds later to make it 2-2 and force extra time. In that additional period, Messi scored a...
Voices: Messi lifting the World Cup was the worst moment in football history

Whoever would have thought that Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would be the worst moment in football history? Well, not the very worst. People have died after all, but such incidents tend to have been the result of accident or oversight.This, on the other hand, was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly. It was so close to the impossible ending almost everybody had wished for. The great man was two short steps away from the trophy when the Emir...
World Cup 2022: A closer look at the breakout stars including Jude Bellingham and Cody Gakpo

A World Cup which concluded with Argentina’s victory over France on penalties on Sunday saw a number of players enhance their reputation.Here, we look at some of the breakout stars of Qatar 2022.Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)Brighton fans may have known about the virtues of Mac Allister for some time but the Argentinian midfielder was hardly one of the Premier League’s biggest stars when he left for Qatar. He returns as a World Cup winner and with his name on the lips of viewers around the globe after a series of dynamic displays, dovetailing well with Lionel Messi. With the...
Argentina celebrate World Cup triumph – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.FootballArgentina celebrated winning the World Cup.Buenos diassss!! A disfrutarla con todos los nuestros. 🇦🇷⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tyEcAxEWVX— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) December 19, 2022Hola gente como les va ? pic.twitter.com/tMvO09GM07— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 19, 2022Gary Neville loved the final.Rio Ferdinand urged Kylian Mbappe to stay positive.@KMbappe Bro you made me scream in this World Cup like a kid…that’s what your game can do to kids & adults in equal measure....
Steve Borthwick not prioritising World Cup over Six Nations after taking over as England head coach

New England head coach Steve Borthwick has put talk of the World Cup to one side and insisted his full focus is on the upcoming Six Nations.Borthwick was unveiled as Eddie Jones’ successor on Monday after he left Gallagher Premiership champions Leicester to sign a five-year deal with the Rugby Football Union.The 43-year-old has little time to settle into his new role with 47 days until their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham but will not use that tournament to experiment ahead of the World Cup in September.While Jones placed heavy focus on the quadrennial tournament and felt the...
World Cup 2022 reaction LIVE: Lionel Messi ‘to continue’ as Karim Benzema retires from France duty

Lionel Messi was finally able to end his search to lift the World Cup trophy, after his Argentina side beat France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time.The game’s most revered No10 also won the Golden Ball award for the second finals running, while Kylian Mbappe pipped him to the Golden Boot after netting all three of Les Bleus’ goals in Lusail.While France boss Didier Deschamps says he’ll be delaying any decision on his future until the new year, opposite number Lionel Scaloni had nothing but praise for his players after ending the nation’s wait...
Argentina’s final act of combativeness after World Cup defined by it

On a night of sensory overload, it was perhaps fitting that the last few scenes were almost as bright and loud as what had come before.You heard the Argentina squad before you saw them, the thin walls of the mixed zone shuddering and falling over with their bangs and jumps.It was more than three hours after Gonzalo Montiel had powered in his penalty and they finally came through, ostensibly to speak to media.Except, they only sang at them, Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup with everyone else looking up at it and him adoringly, while constantly chanting the same...
