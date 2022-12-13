ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bad start followed by Messi magic – Argentina’s route to the World Cup final

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389cqn_0jhPudGN00

Argentina are back in the World Cup final after beating Croatia in Tuesday’s semi-final in Qatar.

Here, the PA news agency tracks how Lionel Messi’s side made it through to Sunday’s showpiece.

Group stage

Argentina came into the tournament with plenty of backers but things got off to an inauspicious start as they suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in their opening game, going down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia . That put them in a perilous position but a 2-0 win over Mexico, followed by a 2-0 success against Poland ensured Lionel Scaloni’s men made it through as Group C winners.

Last 16

Paired against Australia in the last 16, Argentina took control as Messi put them ahead in the first half, with Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez adding a second after the restart. It ought to have been a comfortable ending but Enzo Fernandez’s own goal made things interesting, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez required to produce a last-gasp save to prevent extra-time and earn a 2-1 win.

Quarter-final

The last-eight tussle with the Netherlands has to go down as the match of the tournament so far as it was a classic World Cup encounter, full of drama and plotlines. Again, it looked like an easy night’s work for Argentina as Nahuel Molina’s opener and a Messi penalty put them 2-0 up with 75 minutes gone. But that was just the beginning of an ill-tempered story as former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst got one back for the Netherlands and then in the 11th minute of stoppage time he scored again to force extra-time. There were no more goals in the additional period, just plenty of bad blood between the two sides. Martinez was the hero for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out, saving efforts from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis. There were some unsavoury scenes at the end as Argentina goaded their beaten opponents, with Denzel Dumfries sent off for the Dutch as he retaliated.

Semi-final

La Albiceleste booked their place in a second World Cup final in three editions as a Messi masterclass earned them an easy 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final. The European side, who had beaten Brazil on penalties in the previous round, were no match for Argentina, who took the lead through Messi’s fifth goal of the tournament and third from the penalty spot. Alvarez added a second before the break and then some Messi magic set up Alvarez for a second as Scaloni’s men romped into the final.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar

With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
StyleCaster

Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated

As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating?  Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
The Independent

‘Embarrassing’: World Cup final plays out in front of thousands of empty seats

The Qatar World Cup final played out in front of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, as Argentina took on France at Lusail Stadium.Despite a significant number of Argentina fans turning up with hopes of seeing Lionel Messi claim the one trophy that has long eluded him, the stadium was not full in time for the opening whistle.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesOnce the second half began, with Argentina leading defending champions France 2-0 thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike, the number of empty seats had increased drastically.Thousands of seats...
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi is an Argentine soccer player who currently plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a soccer field. As of this writing, he currently holds the record for most Ballon d’Or awards with seven — an award […] The post Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
The Independent

Voices: Messi lifting the World Cup was the worst moment in football history

Whoever would have thought that Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would be the worst moment in football history? Well, not the very worst. People have died after all, but such incidents tend to have been the result of accident or oversight.This, on the other hand, was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly. It was so close to the impossible ending almost everybody had wished for. The great man was two short steps away from the trophy when the Emir...
NBC Sports

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
The Associated Press

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
The Independent

Argentina celebrate World Cup triumph – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.FootballArgentina celebrated winning the World Cup.Buenos diassss!! A disfrutarla con todos los nuestros. 🇦🇷⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tyEcAxEWVX— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) December 19, 2022Hola gente como les va ? pic.twitter.com/tMvO09GM07— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 19, 2022Gary Neville loved the final.Rio Ferdinand urged Kylian Mbappe to stay positive.@KMbappe Bro you made me scream in this World Cup like a kid…that’s what your game can do to kids & adults in equal measure....
The Associated Press

Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986. “I’m...
The Independent

The Independent

984K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy