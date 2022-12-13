ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

AP Top Songs of 2022: 'Bad Habit,' 'Unholy,' 'Cuff It'

By The Associated Press
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9c97_0jhPucNe00

Ten of the best songs of the year, as selected by Associated Press entertainment journalists.

STEVE LACY, “BAD HABIT”

It took nearly three months, but Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has continued to thrive. The multi-genre song, a single from his album “Gemini Rights,” became the first record to ever top the Hot R&B/ Hip-Hop , Hot R&B, Hot Rock and and Alternative songs chart simultaneously. It became popular over the summer after many on social media including celebrities Hailey Bieber and Charlie D’Amelio used the song while promoting their brands. With a funky bassline, Lacy shows some regret after missing an opportunity to approach a love interest. — Jonathan Landrum Jr.

HARRY STYLES, “AS IT WAS”

Harry Styles was everywhere in 2022 pop culture, from his much-anticipated new album “Harry’s House,” to his massive tour and most notably being in the middle of the behind-the-scenes chaos surrounding the film “Don’t Worry Darling.” Styles could take some advice from the lyrics to his chart-topper “As It Was,” a bittersweet and brightly packaged bop: “Nothing to say/when everything gets in the way.” The song is deceptively upbeat with a jingly synth-pop beat and a little kid’s voice as the intro and wedding bells at the end. But the lyrics are self-referentially melancholic as he accepts the reality of change that even he is not quite ready for. Thank you to the year’s leading man for giving everyone a lot to talk and sing about. — Kristin M. Hall

BEYONCÉ, “CUFF IT”

If you scroll through social media, you won’t have to wait long before you see viral videos of groups from young to old performing choreographed routines to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It.” The feel good, dance track captures the spirit of fun, romance and infatuation all in nearly four minutes of music, and while that’s longer than most radio hits these days, the song leaves you wishing Queen Bey would’ve extended the track even more. If you feel like falling in love or need a flirty boost, keep this track on repeat. — Gary Gerard Hamilton

TAYLOR SWIFT, “ANTI-HERO”

Self-loathing never sounded so good as on Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which went to the top of the Billboard singles chart for weeks and only relented its grasp under pressure from a bubbly Mariah Carey before Christmas. It is peak Swift: Confessional to the point of self-horror, depressing in its inevitable tears. “I’m the problem,” she sings. “It’s me.” The rest of the lyrics are dense and pregnant with meaning — there’s a scene with a will reading? Who is a sexy baby? Is she really a monster on the hill? — all driven by a moody, propulsive electro beat. “This song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself,” she has written about it. And yet it is something to adore. — Mark Kennedy

KENDRICK LAMAR, “DIE HARD” FEATURING BLXST AND AMANDA REIFER

Kendrick Lamar has several standout tracks off his Grammy-nominated album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” But one of the most vibrantly enjoyable songs from his masterful project is “Die Hard” featuring singer-rapper Blxst and Barbadian singer Amanda Reifer. The three music artists collectively blend their voices on the hit song — which delves into trust and battling demons. Lamar raps about overcoming his insecurities in hopes of becoming better for a future relationship. — Jonathan Landrum Jr.

LIZZO, “ABOUT DAMN TIME”

She’s got the moves, she’s got the grooves and she’s used them to great effect on unsuspecting ears and minds as they were emerging from a literal and mental winter. Lizzo’s infectious bop “About Damn Time” hit the indoor-dazed populace right in the solar plexus and shattered the dancefloors. Between lyrics like “Is everybody back up in the buildin’? It’s been a minute, tell me how you’re healin’” and “I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah/ Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be/ Uh,…, I might be better” and her up-tempo flute, Lizzo says it’s OK to claw back a little happiness after our collective trauma with the help of some pop music. — Cristina Jaleru

THE 1975, “PART OF THE BAND"

“Part of the Band” is the off-kilter jewel in The 1975's excellent album, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.” It refuses to follow a tempo pattern as it caroms from cellos to lounge ballad to sax solo, with dense, funny lyrics. “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or am I just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?” frontman and lyricist Matty Healy sings. It is a song that makes you stop and listen. “So many cringes in the heroin binges/I was coming off the hinges, living on the fringes,” go the lyrics. — Mark Kennedy

SAM SMITH AND KIM PETRAS, “UNHOLY”

If there was one good song to start the cold season, it’s the sensuous, risqué “Unholy” – leaning on Sam Smith’s translucent vocals and Kim Petras’ petulant energy. The club anthem that slinks up on you with its throbbing bass wrapped in Eastern influences kicks off right out the gate with a heavenly choir. The electro-hook is set to catch, stun and haunt. A startling departure from Smith’s weepy ballads, this slow but electrifying tune got its general stripes first on TikTok with the singers’ dance challenge and the admiral ones on the airwaves and the dancefloor. One of the most well-matched collaborations of the year, “Unholy” has been certified Platinum with the speed of saying a “Hail Mary.” — Cristina Jaleru

YEAH YEAH YEAHS AND PERFUME GENIUS, “SPITTING OFF THE EDGE OF THE WORLD”

Post-punk rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned with a new album this year, their first since 2013, and the opening dark synths of their first single “Spitting Off the Edge of the World" delivered the kind of fist-pumping energy that Karen O and company are known for. Karen O's distinctive vocals on the opening line, “Cowards, here's the sun, so bow your heads,” are aptly matched with Perfume Genius' delicate and glamorous voice. The song peaks with the banging drums in the chorus inviting a defiance on the precipice of chaos. It's a great return to form for a band that has always pushed the boundaries. — Kristin M. Hall

BEYONCÉ, “BREAK MY SOUL”

It would be easy — and possibly understandable — to only include one Beyoncé song on our list. But why punish the Queen for creating phenomenal music? “Break My Soul” was her majesty’s royal anthem welcoming her back to her rightful place on the throne after a six-year-hiatus between albums. The house track spanned genres, dominating airplay on R&B, pop and dance formats. Reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, the song delivered a variety of DJ versions and remixes, including the “The Queens Remix” with Madonna. “Break My Soul” also reached No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, and along with “Cuff It,” marked the first time since 2003 that the icon had multiple No. 1s on the chart in the same year. — Gary Gerard Hamilton

___

See more AP coverage of the year in entertainment, including its top albums of 2022, at: https://apnews.com/hub/year-in-review-entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck perform duet at their holiday party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck performed a sweet duet over the weekend while hosting their holiday party.The pair held their first Christmas party as a married couple at their house in Los Angeles on Saturday. According to Entertainment Tonight, the event was reportedly filled with famous guests including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, and Eric André.During the festive occasion, Affleck and Lopez sang a Christmas song, with videos shared to Instagram showing the pair performing the duet. In one clip, the Marry Me star could be seen standing next to a piano player and singing John Legend’s hit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pirates of the Caribbean producer would ‘love’ Johnny Depp to return to franchise: ‘He’s a terrific actor’

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer said he would “love” Johnny Depp to return to the franchise.Depp starred as Captain Jack Sparrow in five films in the Pirates series, beginning with 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl and ending with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. However, while a sixth entry is reportedly in development, Depp is no longer involved with the franchise, having left amid the high-profile legal battle between himself and ex-wife Amber Heard.Asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether Depp could lead a future Pirates instalment, Bruckheimer responded: “You’d have to ask [Disney]. I can’t...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

‘What a guy!’ Catherine Zeta-Jones says husband Michael Douglas is ‘fine’ with her love for another man

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joked that her husband, fellow actor Michael Douglas, is just “fine” with her love for another man in the news right now.The Welsh actor made her admission following Argentina’s victory over France during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (18 December).Sharing clips of the South American team winning the football tournament to Instagram, the 53-year-old can be heard in the background loudly singing: “Ole ole ole!”. In the caption, the Chicago actor declared that the match was “the best I have ever seen, ever!!!”.She continued: “Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I...
The Independent

Shirley Watts, widow of drummer Charlie Watts, dies at 84

Shirley Ann Watts, a former art student and prominent breeder of Arabian horses who met drummer Charlie Watts well before he joined the Rolling Stones and with him formed one of rock's most enduring marriages, has died. She was 84. "Shirley died peacefully on Friday 16th December in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family," her family announced Monday. The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood was among those mourning her.“We will miss you so much, but take comfort that you are reunited with your beloved Charlie,” Wood wrote on Facebook.While Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards all have had...
The Independent

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she’s on good terms with all of her exes

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her candid thoughts on breakups and revealed why she’s still on good terms with all of her exes.The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to reflect on her relationships during a Q&A session. On her Instagram Story, she answered a question from a fan asking her if she’s still friends with her former partners.In response, Paltrow said she was “pretty much” friends with them all and shared her stance on “conscious uncoupling,” which is when two exes end their relationship in a friendly way.“I really believe in conscious uncoupling,” she wrote in her story,...
The Independent

Dax Shepard mocks ‘misogynistic’ tabloid headline about marriage to Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard has earned praise for his response to a “misogynistic” tabloid headline, which described him, Ben Affleck and Keith Urban as “henpecked husbands”.The actor, 47, who has been married to Kristen Bell, 42, since 2013, addressed the headline on Instagram on Sunday, where he posted a photo of a recent cover of Star.On the cover, it reads: “Hollywood’s most henpecked husbands,” before claiming that Shepard is “banned from hanging with friends,” while alleging that Affleck, who is married to Jennifer Lopez, is “treated like an assistant”. According to the tabloid, Urban, who is married to Nicole Kidman, “must...
The Independent

Q&A: Naomi Ackie, Kasi Lemmons tell Whitney Houston’s story

Naomi Ackie, who plays Whitney Houston in the new biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” is the first to admit that she is not a doppelganger for the pop star. In fact, she’ll go so far as to say she doesn’t look like her at all. “I was like, are you guys sure? Are you absolutely sure?” Ackie said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. But the people who really knew Houston, her family and record producer Clive Davis among them, were all convinced that the rising British actor was right for the film, meant to be a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion 's former close friend and assistant said in a recorded interview played for jurors Friday that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan's feet. The interview with prosecutors from September was played at Lanez's Los Angeles assault trial after Kelsey Harris said on the stand Wednesday that she did not see Lanez firing the gun that left her former friend and boss wounded, and didn't remember other key details. “He was shooting the gun,” Harris says on the recording, describing seeing Lanez standing beside an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, leaning over the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Footage of Meghan Markle curtsying in Suits goes viral after docuseries claims

A scene showing Meghan Markle curtsying in the series Suits has resurfaced following the Duke and Duchess’ Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, which features the duchess joking about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the royal couple’s highly-anticipated docuseries, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.Meghan said she wasn’t prepared to be introduced to the British monarch and recalled that while they were on their way to meet her, Prince Harry asked her if she knew how to “curtsy.”“We were in the car,...
The Independent

Gogglebox stars Mica and Marcus quit series after five years

Gogglebox stars Mica and Marcus have announced that they are quitting the Channel 4 reality series.The couple have appeared on the show offering light-hearted commentary on the week’s TV for the past five years.They announced the news in a statement, explaining: “We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.“To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you....
The Independent

Anita Rani admits showing ‘side ass’ on Strictly was ‘terrifying’

Anita Rani has revealed that showing “side ass” during her 2015 appearance on Strictly Come Dancing was “terrifying”.The Countryfile presenter opened up about clothing and sexuality during a recent interview on the Amanda Wakeley: StyleDNA podcast.When asked whether the often revealing outfits that form part of the Strictly uniform took her out of her comfort zone, she replied: “Every single one.”She explained: “Like the first one I wore... I'm not someone who is particularly slinky or sexy. That terrifies me. And also I don't believe that makes a woman sexy, I've always said confidence does.“The first outfit they put...
The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie calls her controversial conservatorship a ‘great tool’ in rare interview

Britney Spears’s father Jamie has defended the singer’s controversial conservatorship as a “great tool” for “protecting her” and her children. Last year, Britney was freed from the 13-year legal arrangement that controlled most of her personal and private life, after a judge terminated the conservatorship in November 2021. Two months prior to the ruling, Jamie stepped down as conservator of his daughter’s estate. This was after Britney appeared in court and spoke about what it was like living under the conservatorship for the first time. The “Oops I Did It Again” hitmaker called for those responsible for the conservatoriship...
The Independent

The Independent

984K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy