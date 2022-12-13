Read full article on original website
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
Maury County community remembers fallen deputy Brad Miller
While trying to direct traffic around a construction zone Monday night, his patrol car was hit by another driver. He died as a result. He was 68.
Police searching for missing woman after vehicle found abandoned in Columbia
On Saturday morning, the Columbia Police Department asked the community for help finding a woman who made some "concerning statements" to her family before she was reported missing.
Athens officials react to Huntsville annexing 1,220 acres outside their city
The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the property owned by...
I-65 NB in Limestone County shut down for hours due to overturned commercial vehicle
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle on Friday.
radio7media.com
Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
WAAY-TV
Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
Decatur Police searching for individuals accused in Walmart thefts
Police are looking to identify three people allegedly involved in multiple thefts at the Decatur Walmart.
wcyb.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
wtva.com
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
Decatur man charged with selling fentanyl
A man has been charged with selling fentanyl after a months-long investigation in Decatur.
Search warrant leads to meth trafficking bust in Morgan County
One man was arrested by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit (MCDEU) on Thursday after a search warrant was carried out in Decatur, according to authorities.
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
