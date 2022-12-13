Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.

ARDMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO