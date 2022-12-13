ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinwood, TN

WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
ARDMORE, AL
thunderboltradio.com

Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break

Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
UNION CITY, TN
radio7media.com

Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County

ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
wcyb.com

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN

