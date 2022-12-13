ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans officially add three to practice squad

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans had some open spots on their practice squad, but they filled three of them on Tuesday.

The team announced the signings quarterback Kevin Hogan, offensive lineman Jordan Roos and outside linebacker Zach McCloud to the practice squad.

Hogan spent time on the Titans’ practice squad last season, appearing in one game. He was kept on the roster going into the 2022 offseason but was cut after Tennessee drafted Malik Willis.

Hogan fills the No. 3 quarterback role once held by Logan Woodside, who was poached by the Atlanta Falcons.

Roos failed to make the cut out of training camp but was brought back on the practice squad. He was then promoted to the 53-man roster in October before Tennessee waived him on Saturday.

A 2022 undrafted free agent signing of the Minnesota Vikings, McCloud did not make the team’s 53-man roster out of training camp. He then latched on with the Denver Broncos’ practice squad until earlier this month. He has never played a regular season snap in the NFL.

