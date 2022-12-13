ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Dontrell Hilliard already ruled out for Week 15

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVN2R_0jhPtUEV00

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard was forced to leave the Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a neck injury, and Hilliard will be forced to miss Week 15 because of it, also.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that Hilliard has already been ruled out for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thankfully, he also did note that Hilliard is feeling much better.

Hilliard got injured while playing on punt coverage in what was a scary moment. After laying on the field for a bit, he was able to sit up but was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Hilliard isn’t the only injury at running back the Titans are dealing with, as rookie Hassan Haskins has missed each of the last two games with a hip issue. He was questionable last week before being ruled out.

Hilliard has been a good addition overall for the Titans since they brought him aboard in 2021 in the wake of Derrick Henry’s injury, although he’s been mostly lost in the sauce of the disastrous 2022 Titans offense.

The Titans no longer have a fullback, so Julius Chestnut, who is on the practice squad, is the only other back behind Henry. If Haskins doesn’t come back this week, the Titans will have to add one.

We’ll get a better idea of where Haskins stands on Wednesday when the Titans release their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Chargers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team

This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Bills Wide Receiver Gives Curious Flex For ‘Loser’ Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley returned to the Bills on Tuesday, and the formerly retired wide receiver was welcomed back to Buffalo with a bizarre compliment. The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL after a two-game run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the veteran receiver signed onto the Bills practice squad and likely will be activated for Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Why Eagles WR AJ Brown is wrong about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown said this week that Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts should win the NFL MVP award this season over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s not a surprise that Brown is backing his teammate. That’s what anyone would expect him to do. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos' ownership to make $100-plus million upgrades to stadium

Following the Walton-Penner ownership group’s acquisition of the Denver Broncos in June 2022, rumors of a new stadium have run rampant across the Denver metro area. That might happen down the road, but the team’s new ownership group is first focused on upgrading the team’s current stadium. The Broncos announced this week that the team is making more than $100 million worth of upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy