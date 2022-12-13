Titans' Dontrell Hilliard already ruled out for Week 15

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard was forced to leave the Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a neck injury, and Hilliard will be forced to miss Week 15 because of it, also.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that Hilliard has already been ruled out for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thankfully, he also did note that Hilliard is feeling much better.

Hilliard got injured while playing on punt coverage in what was a scary moment. After laying on the field for a bit, he was able to sit up but was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Hilliard isn’t the only injury at running back the Titans are dealing with, as rookie Hassan Haskins has missed each of the last two games with a hip issue. He was questionable last week before being ruled out.

Hilliard has been a good addition overall for the Titans since they brought him aboard in 2021 in the wake of Derrick Henry’s injury, although he’s been mostly lost in the sauce of the disastrous 2022 Titans offense.

The Titans no longer have a fullback, so Julius Chestnut, who is on the practice squad, is the only other back behind Henry. If Haskins doesn’t come back this week, the Titans will have to add one.

We’ll get a better idea of where Haskins stands on Wednesday when the Titans release their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Chargers.