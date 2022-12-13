Read full article on original website
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus split soon after confirming relationship
It’s over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The Nickelodeon alum and the TikTok star appear to still be friends, however. On Dec. 17, Avery posted to TikTok with a video of herself and Siwa on a Royal Caribbean cruise together. Siwa is holding up a game prize, saying to Cyrus, “This is my ‘Sorry for Breaking Up With You’ present.”
Octavia E. Butler: The visionary force behind ‘Kindred’
Before dystopian fiction like “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent” reflected an increasingly diverse society, there was Octavia E. Butler, one of few African-American authors to become a prominent name in the white-dominated universe of science fiction. Butler featured people of color in battles for control against...
10 classic movies about holiday travel
Steve Martin and John Candy in a completely destroyed convertible car looking at each other. It’s that time of the year again when the cool air is nipping, and life is all about family and friends. Some people may have already started (or even finished) their Christmas shopping. Others may have already begun planning their holiday gatherings—travel included. Hollywood may be able to offer up some inspiration as you’re firming up your holiday plans. Whether it is taking a magical journey into a snow-covered village or spending time with unexpected company in strange small towns, a few fan-favorite films come to mind.
Ray Liotta’s fiancée pays tribute on his birthday
Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, celebrated the late actor over the weekend on what would have been his 68th birthday. Nittola posted a slideshow set to The Beatles’ tune, “In My Life.” Her caption began with the quote, “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”
Best new TV shows of 2022
Matt Smith and Milly Alcock in “House of the Dragon”. Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The Bear,” people were searching for an escape—something 2022’s new shows generously offered.
