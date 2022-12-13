CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry says an $8,000 grant will help it feed 85 children in the Woodbrook neighborhood. “Our program does two meals for two days for one child, but we try and to make sure that what we’re giving them is not only something that they can easily but also healthy,” Jane Colony Mills, the executive director of Loaves & Fishes said.

