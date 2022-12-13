Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
NBC 29 News
UVA Children’s Hospital brings holiday cheer to patients through Season’s Treatings event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Santa Claus made a special trip to see kids at the UVA Children’s Hospital along with hundreds of toys to bring some holiday cheer for this year’s Season’s Treatings event. “The most important part of this holiday season is so we have the...
NBC 29 News
ACPD’s Santa Patrol spreads holiday joy
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia got a holiday surprise on Monday Night, Dec. 12. The Albemarle County Police Department and foundation teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, and his elves to spread some Christmas joy. Southwood was just one stop...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Police stop what they’re doing to help kids for the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wyant Insurance and Financial Services is holdings its 12th annual toy drive alongside the Charlottesville Police Department with the hopes of bringing the community together. “The police focus on neighborhoods that they think could use a positive influence and need the toys. We raise all the...
NBC 29 News
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry receives $8K grant to help kids with hunger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry says an $8,000 grant will help it feed 85 children in the Woodbrook neighborhood. “Our program does two meals for two days for one child, but we try and to make sure that what we’re giving them is not only something that they can easily but also healthy,” Jane Colony Mills, the executive director of Loaves & Fishes said.
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
The Daily South
86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant
In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Saturday morning structure fire destroys mobile home in Schuyler
A trailer home that caught fire on the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler early Saturday morning was declared a complete loss. Albemarle County fire units arrived at the scene of the 3:09 a.m. fire and found the home’s only occupant had evacuated safely with no injuries. The...
NBC 29 News
Paid internship for Charlottesville-area high school students now taking applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are open for Charlottesville area high school juniors and seniors to apply for a paid internship with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. The Bank of America offers paid internships for students with nonprofits, and for the past few years, United Way has been the...
Goochland family gets the ‘gift of a lifetime’ from nonprofit organization
Talk about the surprise of a lifetime! One Goochland family is going on an all-expenses-paid vacation, courtesy of a nonprofit organization all about making lasting memories for sick kids.
WSLS
Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
wina.com
Spokesperson for Albemarle County Emily Kilroy
The CEO of the Center at Belvedere discusses critically important volunteer opportunities at the Center and much more. Emily Kilroy previewed the final Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting of the year including financial matters and the year in review. Dr. Weiss specializes in emergency orthopedic trauma, and he joined...
NBC 29 News
Season’s Greetings From President Jim Ryan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR / UVA) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan released the following letter to the university community Wednesday, December 14:. At this time of year, the days are colder, the nights are longer, and the holiday season can sometimes bring painful reminders of loved ones lost. But...
cvilletomorrow.org
At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks
385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights, Dec. 16th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Considering adopting a cat or dog this holiday season? The CASPCA can help you find the perfect fit for your family
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is waiving its adopting fees through the holidays, but before you give your loved one a furry friend as a gift, remember that adding a new member to the family is a big commitment. The goal of the CASPCA is to find permanent...
WSLS
Controversy over political float in Lovingston Christmas parade
LOVINGSTON, Va. – The Lovingston Fire Department is apologizing after a controversial entry from their town’s Christmas parade. A large pickup truck with a sign saying, “Merry Christmas, spend more, get less from Joe Biden” moved along with the parade, which caused controversy among the community on Facebook.
