NBC 29 News

ACPD’s Santa Patrol spreads holiday joy

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia got a holiday surprise on Monday Night, Dec. 12. The Albemarle County Police Department and foundation teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, and his elves to spread some Christmas joy. Southwood was just one stop...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry receives $8K grant to help kids with hunger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry says an $8,000 grant will help it feed 85 children in the Woodbrook neighborhood. “Our program does two meals for two days for one child, but we try and to make sure that what we’re giving them is not only something that they can easily but also healthy,” Jane Colony Mills, the executive director of Loaves & Fishes said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Daily South

86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant

In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Spokesperson for Albemarle County Emily Kilroy

The CEO of the Center at Belvedere discusses critically important volunteer opportunities at the Center and much more. Emily Kilroy previewed the final Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting of the year including financial matters and the year in review. Dr. Weiss specializes in emergency orthopedic trauma, and he joined...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Season’s Greetings From President Jim Ryan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR / UVA) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan released the following letter to the university community Wednesday, December 14:. At this time of year, the days are colder, the nights are longer, and the holiday season can sometimes bring painful reminders of loved ones lost. But...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks

385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Controversy over political float in Lovingston Christmas parade

LOVINGSTON, Va. – The Lovingston Fire Department is apologizing after a controversial entry from their town’s Christmas parade. A large pickup truck with a sign saying, “Merry Christmas, spend more, get less from Joe Biden” moved along with the parade, which caused controversy among the community on Facebook.
LOVINGSTON, VA

