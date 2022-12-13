Automation has taken over many areas of apparel manufacturing, but the next innovation could come in the form of robotic sewing. Levi Strauss & Co. and industrial manufacturing conglomerate Siemens have teamed up to deploy more robotics use cases in apparel production. A spokesperson for the denim giant confirmed to Reuters that the company participated in the early phases of the project. Levi Strauss & Co. did not return multiple requests for comment. Siemens’ ambitions to automate apparel manufacturing emerged from initial efforts to create software to guide robots that could handle all types of flexible materials, such as thin wire cables. According to...

