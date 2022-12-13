Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Why the Senate did not reinstate military members who refused the COVID-19 vaccine
Did Congress eliminate the military vaccine mandate? Will service members be reinstated? Will service members receive back pay? Why military vaccine mandate is lifted?
Levi’s Automated Sewing Pilot Teases Denim Manufacturing’s Future
Automation has taken over many areas of apparel manufacturing, but the next innovation could come in the form of robotic sewing. Levi Strauss & Co. and industrial manufacturing conglomerate Siemens have teamed up to deploy more robotics use cases in apparel production. A spokesperson for the denim giant confirmed to Reuters that the company participated in the early phases of the project. Levi Strauss & Co. did not return multiple requests for comment. Siemens’ ambitions to automate apparel manufacturing emerged from initial efforts to create software to guide robots that could handle all types of flexible materials, such as thin wire cables. According to...
Comments / 0