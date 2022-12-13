ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Montgomery County receives $9M for water improvements

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Ohio Water Development Authority awarded over 9 million dollars within the Miami Valley for water quality improvements.

$62.8 million was dispensed through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements, according to a release.

For the month of December, the Authority funded 9 projects aiming to provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The 9 awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 2.00% to 4.26%, the release states.

What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?

Two projects in Montgomery County were selected, which included:

$8,620,065 at 3.73% for 20 years for the construction of biosolids handling improvements at the Eastern Regional water treatment plant to replace equipment that has exceeded its useful life.

$689,405 at 3.73% for 20 years for the construction of 2,600 feet of waterline along Dorothy Road and Far Hills Avenue to replace aging waterlines.

More information about OWDA’s financing programs can be found here .

WDTN

