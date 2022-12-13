ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided

The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC

Southampton: New cruise ship docks ahead of maiden voyage

A new cruise ship has arrived in UK waters to collect its first passengers ahead of its maiden voyage. P&O's Arvia docked in Southampton on Sunday and will spend its first season sailing in the Caribbean where it will be officially named. At 345m-long and with 16 decks, the ship...

