BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup—but lost it all in 2 minutes
Drake's "curse" affected no one but himself this time around.
BBC
Karim Benzema: France striker claims in tweet that international career 'is ending'
France striker Karim Benzema has tweeted that his journey with national team "is ending". Benzema, who turned 35 on Monday, missed the World Cup through injury as Les Bleus lost 4-2 on penalties to Argentina in the final. He has 97 caps, scoring 37 goals and now it appears he...
American college student who went missing in France reunited with family and heading back to U.S., officials say
An American college student who was reported missing during a study abroad trip in France has been reunited with his mother and is heading back to the United States, authorities said Saturday. Ken DeLand Jr. "is currently in Lyon with his mother and they should be taking a plane together...
BBC
Southampton: New cruise ship docks ahead of maiden voyage
A new cruise ship has arrived in UK waters to collect its first passengers ahead of its maiden voyage. P&O's Arvia docked in Southampton on Sunday and will spend its first season sailing in the Caribbean where it will be officially named. At 345m-long and with 16 decks, the ship...
