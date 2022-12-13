ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

wtaj.com

Cuddliest lap cat seeks fur-ever home

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit located in Hollidaysburg, Blair County. It’s an animal rescue working to save the lives of dogs and cats in the 814. Deb Lumadue from Mending Hearts introduces us to Jerri! She is a 5-year-old lap cat...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Thank George it’s Friday

(WTAJ) – This week George Pisanick is back with a drink that’s just perfect for the holidays. This festive drink is a pomegranate mimosa that needs only two ingredients!. See the drink recipe in the video above. Check out these listings in the Hollidaysburg area. NEW LISTINGS! LOT...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church brings the Christmas spirit with annual show

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show. The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before. Christmas […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY

Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Approaching Grim Record

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Coffee Pot in Bedford Pennsylvania

The original owner was Albert Koontz. He was an automobile service station and truck rental business owner, and his Coffee Pot was built next to the station. He operated the coffee shop as a restaurant until 1937. In the late 1980s, the Coffee Pot was in poor condition. Samuel Lashley...
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
SOMERSET, PA
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
GREENCASTLE, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
fox8tv.com

New Altoona Homeless Shelter

A new homeless shelter will soon be available in Blair County. The current shelter in Altoona has been open and running, but only houses 16 beds. Officials quickly realized they needed a bigger facility about 5 years ago and after multiple pandemic setbacks, they say the shelter is closer than ever to opening.
ALTOONA, PA

