Lafayette County, WI

nbc15.com

2 dead following Janesville home fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
COBB, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
VERONA, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Facing DUI and Several Other Charges Following Two Car Crash

Dec. 7 At 7:30 p.m., Oregon Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Jefferson Streets for a traffic crash that had just occurred involving a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Trei T. Sanders of Mt. Morris, and a car driven by 62-year-old Kristi J. Powell of Oregon. Sanders was charged...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Bullets strike vehicle overnight in Janesville, police report

JANNESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Several hours after Janesville police officers responded to a report of gunfire early Sunday morning, a man whose vehicle was parked nearby discovered it had been hit by bullets. A Janesville Police Department report indicates officers first responded to the intersection of S. Jackson Street and...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Grant County Sheriff’s Office gets therapy K9 car

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A therapy K-9 in Grant County now has its own set of wheels. Zelda, a multi-purpose therapy K-9 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, received a special-made vehicle to get to work, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Jailer Cassara Bray uses Zelda as a...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville house fire leaves 2 dead

Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim. Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side

“This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Rather than receiving a jail or probation sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont

Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
BELMONT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man hospitalized after crashing into pole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said it is believed that a man suffered a medical emergency before crashing his vehicle Monday night. The 50-year-old driver was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a pole following the medical emergency. Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the area...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unfired rounds found in suspect vehicle in Madison shots fired investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said unfired rounds were found inside a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a shots fired incident early Wednesday. Officers were called to the 500 block of Troy Drive just after 2:20 a.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots. ﻿ Witnesses reportedly saw a vehicle speed away from the area. The vehicle was found unoccupied...
MADISON, WI

