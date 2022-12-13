Read full article on original website
Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Friday after becoming trapped in a burning house, according to Janesville officials. According to a joint statement by the Janesville Police and Fire Departments, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive at 1:14 p.m., where residents were reported trapped inside a house with visible […]
nbc15.com
2 dead following Janesville home fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
x1071.com
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
nbc15.com
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI and Several Other Charges Following Two Car Crash
Dec. 7 At 7:30 p.m., Oregon Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Jefferson Streets for a traffic crash that had just occurred involving a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Trei T. Sanders of Mt. Morris, and a car driven by 62-year-old Kristi J. Powell of Oregon. Sanders was charged...
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
nbc15.com
Bullets strike vehicle overnight in Janesville, police report
JANNESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Several hours after Janesville police officers responded to a report of gunfire early Sunday morning, a man whose vehicle was parked nearby discovered it had been hit by bullets. A Janesville Police Department report indicates officers first responded to the intersection of S. Jackson Street and...
nbc15.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office gets therapy K9 car
LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A therapy K-9 in Grant County now has its own set of wheels. Zelda, a multi-purpose therapy K-9 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, received a special-made vehicle to get to work, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Jailer Cassara Bray uses Zelda as a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving...
nbc15.com
Janesville house fire leaves 2 dead
Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim. Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.
nbc15.com
Fitchburg man charged after shooting, investigators still searching for involved car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Fitchburg man had his initial appearance in court after allegedly shooting another man over Thanksgiving weekend, the Fitchburg Police Department said. Fitchburg Police said the defendant is facing charges of first degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal damage to...
nbc15.com
Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side
“This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a...
Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Rather than receiving a jail or probation sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was...
x1071.com
Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont
Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man hospitalized after crashing into pole
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said it is believed that a man suffered a medical emergency before crashing his vehicle Monday night. The 50-year-old driver was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a pole following the medical emergency. Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the area...
Police trying to identify vehicle, driver in connection with Fitchburg shooting
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver following a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries late last month. The shooting, which police said was not a random act, happened Nov. 27 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail....
Unfired rounds found in suspect vehicle in Madison shots fired investigation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said unfired rounds were found inside a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a shots fired incident early Wednesday. Officers were called to the 500 block of Troy Drive just after 2:20 a.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses reportedly saw a vehicle speed away from the area. The vehicle was found unoccupied...
Parents charged in child’s overdose death to stand trial in fall 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man and woman charged with child neglect after their baby overdosed on fentanyl last year will stand trial in the fall of next year, court records show. Derrick Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, face a felony charge of neglecting a child where the consequence is death as a party to a crime....
Autopsy confirms man who crashed into Pecatonica River died as result of crash
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — An autopsy performed last week confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said Tuesday that Eugene Dinger, 73, of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of State Highway 78 on Dec. 7. This marks...
