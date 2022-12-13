Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.

BELMONT, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO