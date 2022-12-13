ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

mynewsla.com

27-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Alleged Firearm, Fentanyl Possession

A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly being in possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected Fentanyl in Ripley, south of Blythe. Roshawn Antoine Vaughn of Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Fentanyl with intent to sell, possessing narcotics while armed, possessing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Bryan Whitley of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RIPLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

2 Suspects Arrested in Woman’s Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana

Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona

A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash

A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alcohol-fueled crash on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin last year. Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, a DUI with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08% causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and drug while causing injury, all felonies.
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Sheriff: Suspect Flees OC Traffic Stop, Causes Crash That Kills Motorist

A motorist was killed and his passenger critically injured Friday when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to pull over the driver of a black Camaro around 10 a.m. on northbound Newland Street near Westminster Avenue. It was unclear what prompted the attempted stop.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside

Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…Man Who Molested Lake Elsinore Girl Sentenced to Six Years

One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a Lake Elsinore girl was sentenced to six years in state prison. Gerardo Villagran of Lake Elsinore in October admitted a charge of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related charges.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening.  A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound The post Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Releases Number of Home Robbery Arrests and Robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division in November 2021 and the 328 follow-home robberies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees

A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street, east of Fremont High School, where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

