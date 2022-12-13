The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening. A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound The post Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries appeared first on KESQ.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO