Teen suspected of gunning down MoVal man
A 15-year-old boy suspected of gunning down a man during a confrontation on the south end of Moreno Valley was behind bars today.
mynewsla.com
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
mynewsla.com
27-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Alleged Firearm, Fentanyl Possession
A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly being in possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected Fentanyl in Ripley, south of Blythe. Roshawn Antoine Vaughn of Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Fentanyl with intent to sell, possessing narcotics while armed, possessing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Bryan Whitley of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
2 Suspects Arrested in Woman’s Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana
Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash
A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alcohol-fueled crash on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin last year. Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, a DUI with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08% causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and drug while causing injury, all felonies.
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting
Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.
Woman arrested for stabbing man as he fought another person in Yucaipa bar: SBSD
A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man […]
$100 million lawsuit filed against San Bernardino Police after man fatally shot by officers
The family of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by police officers in San Bernardino announced on Friday that they are filing a $100 million lawsuit against the police department. The family of Rob Adams, 23, claims Adams was shot multiple times by police as he was running away while holding a cellphone on […]
mynewsla.com
Sheriff: Suspect Flees OC Traffic Stop, Causes Crash That Kills Motorist
A motorist was killed and his passenger critically injured Friday when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to pull over the driver of a black Camaro around 10 a.m. on northbound Newland Street near Westminster Avenue. It was unclear what prompted the attempted stop.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto.
Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside
Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
KTLA.com
Victorville man arrested on suspicion of DUI after posting bail for DUI
A Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time in less than two months. His second arrest came as he was on release after making bail for the first arrest. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said John Scott Woodward, 33,...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…Man Who Molested Lake Elsinore Girl Sentenced to Six Years
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a Lake Elsinore girl was sentenced to six years in state prison. Gerardo Villagran of Lake Elsinore in October admitted a charge of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related charges.
Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening. A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound The post Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries appeared first on KESQ.
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A 16-year-old boy […]
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies arrest man who allegedly broke into home and threatened woman
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened a woman in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:03 a.m., Deputy Alvarez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding...
foxla.com
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for raping, murdering 4 women while on GPS monitoring
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering four young women while on GPS monitoring. Franc Cano, 36, of Anaheim, was indicted by a grand jury on October 2, 2014 on...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Releases Number of Home Robbery Arrests and Robberies
The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division in November 2021 and the 328 follow-home robberies...
mynewsla.com
Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees
A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street, east of Fremont High School, where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
