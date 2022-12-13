Led by volunteers, the Leander ISD PTA Clothes Closet provides free clothing to area students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
Amid financial challenges, Pflugerville ISD weighs school closings
One plan proposed Dec. 15 would repurpose River Oaks and Dessau elementary schools. (Courtesy Pflugerville ISD) With a recapture bill of $12 million projected for next school year, Pflugerville ISD could close one or more of its elementary schools to cover for anticipated budget shortfalls. At a Dec. 15 meeting,...
Austin gift guide: 15 ways to support local businesses this holiday season
Austin Art Garage features local, emerging artists with most pieces selling for less than $500. (Glorie Martinez/Community Impact) It is no secret that Austinites love shopping locally—but with so many shops to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Make gift-giving your forte with our condensed list of shops and businesses in Austin offering unique gifts and experiences.
Eanes ISD purchases $4.95M piece of land next to Westlake High School for expansion
The parcel of land is adjacent to Westlake High School. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Eanes ISD approved the $4.95 million purchase of land adjacent to Westlake High School at the Dec. 13 meeting. Located at 401 Camp Craft Road, West Lake Hills, the land holds an office building. The purchase...
Georgetown staple Shanghai Express marks 20 years of serving community Chinese cuisine
A favorite dish at Shaghai Express is the crispy sesame chicken. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) After 20 years of serving Chinese food, the dining room at Shanghai Express remains busy. Keeping a restaurant open for one year—let alone two decades—requires continued support from the community, which owner Leo Ponce said he has in Georgetown.
Noble Tutoring and Prep opens location near Dripping Springs
The tutoring service provides students with support in math, elementary-level science, English and Spanish as well as test prep. (Courtesy of Kathy Noble) Noble Tutoring and Prep opened its new location in November at 12020 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. C. Founded by Kathy Noble in 2018, the tutoring service provides...
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
Community First! Village forges connections for the chronically homeless
In far East Austin, Community First! Village continues to expand the footprint of its tiny-home community for people exiting chronic homelessness. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Austin Breakdown", host Olivia Aldridge takes a tour of the neighborhood and talks with Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, about the community’s mission to create rooted connections in addition to housing.
CapMetro drivers put forward grievances to the board
CapMetro contracts with agencies, such as MV Transportation and MTN, to provide bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency, (Community Impact staff) Drivers running the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses daily across Austin put forward a list of grievances to the CapMetro board on Dec. 16 at the monthly board meeting at CapMetro's Administration building, 2910 E. 5th St. in Austin.
The Knitting Cup in Georgetown provides yarn-based project supplies, one-on-one or small group lessons
The Knitting Cup stocks a variety of types of yarn in an assortment of colors. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Despite its name, The Knitting Cup has all of the crafting supplies necessary for any yarn-based project, including crochet needles, weaving looms and a vast selection of yarns in every color. Shawnee...
Austin ISD trustees name Matias Segura interim superintendent
Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. Segura is the chief of operations and has been...
Cedar Park State of the City luncheon provides updates, highlights goals for 2023
The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City event Dec. 14. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin on Dec. 14. At the event, Penniman-Morin outlined the overall...
Austin breaks ground on redevelopment of oldest African American public housing project in U.S.
East Austin's Rosewood Courts was built in 1939. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Rosewood Courts, an 83-year-old East Austin complex that was the first public housing in the U.S. for African American tenants, is on its way to being overhauled as an affordable residential district and historic site. Expansion and renovation work...
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opens off Hwy. 290
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14 at 11210 Hwy. 290, Ste. A-230, Austin. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu serves the Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs community by offering beginner to advanced jiujitsu classes for men, women and children. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu also offers...
Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos
The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
Austin ISD trustees vote 5-4 against Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors
During a Dec. 15 board meeting, Austin ISD trustees denied a Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors with a vote of 5-4. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) During a Dec. 15 board meeting, Austin ISD trustees denied a Chapter 313 agreement with NXP Semiconductors with a vote of 5-4. Trustees who voted against the deal included Noelita Lugo, At-Large Position 8; Andrew Gonzales, District 6; Kathryn Whitley Chu, District 4; Candace Hunter, District 1; and Ofelia Zapata, District 2.
Firehouse 183 animal hospital now providing vet care in Northwest Austin
Medical Director Brianna Armstrong serves Firehouse 183 in Northwest Austin. The elephant sculpture commemorates an African elephant, Kamili, that the veterinary hospital adopted in Kenya. (Courtesy Firehouse) Firehouse 183, an animal health center and hospital, opened its doors to the public Dec. 5 near Anderson Mill Road and US 183...
Pflugerville to renovate historic Bohls House, convert to parks office
The two-story Bohls House was relocated to Heritage Park in 2013 to make way for a development. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville's historic Bohls House will soon act as an office for city parks and recreation staff following a project renovating the house. According to city materials, the Bohls House...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1