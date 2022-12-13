ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sen. Chris Murphy regrets not working on gun control before Sandy Hook

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YY89x_0jhPrzBe00

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Chris Murphy was with his wife and two young children on Dec. 14, 2012, waiting for a train to New York City to see the Christmas decorations, when he got word that there had been a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“At first, I thought it was a workplace shooting, and I could monitor the situation from my trip,” Murphy recalled in a phone interview with Yahoo News on Tuesday. “But then as the train was approaching, I got news that children had been shot.”

Murphy, a congressman representing Newtown who had been elected to the Senate just weeks before, left his family and drove straight to Sandy Hook.

“I literally left my kids on the train platform with my wife,” Murphy said.

He was one of the first people to arrive at the firehouse near the school. There, Murphy received the news that of the 26 people killed at the school, 20 were children.

“It was the most awful thing I've ever been a part of,” Murphy recalled. “And of course, you know, I was just a voyeur to other people's incalculable life-changing grief that day.”

It changed Murphy’s life, too. He was 39 and about to become the youngest member of the U.S. Senate.

“I was the same age as those parents in Sandy Hook,” Murphy said. “My kids were the same age as their kids. So you know, I felt Sandy Hook, first and foremost as a human being and as a parent and secondarily as an incoming senator.

“I acquired a cause that day on behalf of those families and on behalf of that community,” he said. “I knew that I had to try to get laws passed that reduced the likelihood that anything like that would ever happen again.”

It took nearly 10 years — and countless other mass shootings — for Congress to pass meaningful gun legislation. But it did so this past summer, with Murphy leading a bipartisan effort following the deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In June, Biden signed into law a landmark package that bolstered mental health programs and closed the so-called boyfriend loophole, under which unmarried people convicted of domestic abuse could still obtain weapons.

For many lawmakers, the deaths of 19 young children in Uvalde was apparently a tipping point. On the day of that massacre, Murphy delivered an emotional plea to his colleagues to address gun violence.

"What are we doing? What are we doing?" Murphy said in a speech on the Senate floor. "Days after a shooter walked into a grocery to gun down African American patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands. What are we doing?"

“Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate?” Murphy said. “Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job if your answer is that as this slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing.”

But before Sandy Hook, Murphy could have counted himself among lawmakers who failed to confront the issue.

“I had not worked on the issue of gun violence prior to Dec. 14, 2012,” Murphy said. “I'm deeply embarrassed by that. I should have been working on this issue.”

Murphy said it was important for the Newtown community that Congress was able to pass meaningful gun legislation before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

“I do think it is important that we were able to finally get something done this summer,” he said. “December was gonna be awful no matter what, but at least the community sees that this country is finally making progress to try to make these shootings less likely.”

Murphy admits he thought meaningful change would’ve happened sooner.

“I was among those who thought Sandy Hook would change everything,” he said. “I was sad and shocked by many of my colleagues’ indifference in the months afterwards.”

But he’s optimistic that Congress can continue to come together on gun violence legislation.

“I feel like we are entering an era in which we're gonna be able to repeatedly change the nation's gun laws,” he said. “It may be incrementally, but in a consistent way that makes the country safer.”

He added: “The awful thing about this issue is that Republican interest to act tends to only pop up after 20 or 30 people are shot. I wish my colleagues understood that there's, you know, slaughter happening every single day in this country. But I think we're at a moment where Republicans realize that their electoral fortunes are tied to being more reasonable on the issue of moderating the nation’s very loose gun laws.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Senate passes annual defense spending bill

A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than Mr. Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year's bill as lawmakers look to account for inflation and boost the nation's military competitiveness with China and Russia. It includes a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and the Defense Department's civilian workforce.The Senate passed the defense policy bill by a...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk

The Senate on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for signature just before the year-end deadline. The measure, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 83-11.  It provides $45 billion more for defense than called for in…
The Hill

Biden gets personal during victory lap on burn pits law

President Biden on Friday took a victory lap for legislation approved by Congress that expands benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during service. “I made it real clear to the United States Congress, if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on holy war. Not…
NEW CASTLE, DE
The Hill

On The Money — Biden gives Congress more time on funding deal

Congress has a few more days to figure out a way to avert a shutdown. We’ll also look at divides among Senate Republicans over cannabis banking and how America feels about the likelihood of a recession.  💉 But first, some encouraging news about COVID-19 boosters.  Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything…
Action News Jax

Garland moves to end disparities in crack cocaine sentencing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has taken action to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. For decades federal law has imposed harsher sentences for crack cocaine even though it...
IOWA STATE
CBS DFW

Court rejects GOP states' bid to delay end of Title 42 border rule

Washington — A federal appeals court on Friday declined to delay the cancellation of pandemic-era border restrictions that are set to end next week, dismissing a request by Republican state officials who had warned that the termination of the policy, known as Title 42, will fuel a greater increase in migrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to suspend a lower court ruling that will require the federal government to stop expelling migrants under the public health measure on Dec. 21.Unless it is superseded by a Supreme Court order,...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy