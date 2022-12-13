ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga vs. Alabama Prediction and Odds for Saturday, December 17 (How to Bet Over/Under)

Alabama and Gonzaga meet for the second time in as many years on a neutral court in Birmingham, Alabama, making this a pseudo-home game for the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are not as dominant as they have been in recent years, 8-3 to start the season, albeit against a difficult schedule. They will face a surging Alabama team that is off to a 9-1 start and is coming off a win against Houston on the road and Memphis earlier this week.
Alabama Football: A possible transfer portal need

Alabama football has already lost 13 players to the NCAA transfer portal in the 2022 season. For the next several months, the 2023 roster situation will remain fluid as players move in and out. Alabama, like other elite teams, has a unique relationship with the portal. As a result, much...
