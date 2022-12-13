Alabama and Gonzaga meet for the second time in as many years on a neutral court in Birmingham, Alabama, making this a pseudo-home game for the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are not as dominant as they have been in recent years, 8-3 to start the season, albeit against a difficult schedule. They will face a surging Alabama team that is off to a 9-1 start and is coming off a win against Houston on the road and Memphis earlier this week.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO