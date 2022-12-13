ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville man pleads guilty to international drug trafficking conspiracy

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaU6B_0jhPrpMO00

(KTXL) — A Roseville man pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute” several drugs, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said that the man, Amandeep Multani, of Roseville, and his co-conspirators coordinated deals involving cocaine, heroin, opium and ketamine in Canada, all over encrypted cell phone applications from California.

As part of his plea agreement, Multani will cooperate with U.S. investigators, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, between October 2020 and April 2021, Multani and others coordinated the sale of “approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of opium, 2 kilograms of ketamine and multiple samples of heroin.”

The sales amounted to “a total of $637,600 in Canadian dollars and $75,190 in U.S. dollars,” and the deals were made in Canada and Sacramento, the DOJ said.

The three also offered to sell “100 kilograms of cocaine, up to 25 kilograms of heroin, up to 100 kilograms of opium and up to 200 kilograms of ketamine” between September 2020 and April 2021.

Two other defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty, the DOJ said. Multani has his sentencing scheduled for March 14, 2023.

