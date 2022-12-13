Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Ex-LA City Councilman Huizar Moves for Severance from Co-Defendant
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and Chan are currently scheduled to...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Soto-Martinez Seeks Street Safety Measures, Bike Lane Additions
Citing an “immediate need of basic multimodal infrastructure to make our streets safe and mobile today,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez filed a motion with the aim of expediting projects that would improve pedestrian safety and add bike lanes. Soto-Martinez, in his first week serving the 13th District, asked in...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November
Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October. According to figures, the...
mynewsla.com
Capital One Agrees to Payout, Policy Changes to Settle Lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced Thursday. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution was sued by district attorney’s offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara counties after...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
mynewsla.com
Cargo Volume Remains Soft at LA, Long Beach Ports Amid Labor Negotiations
Cargo volume at both the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach remained soft in November, as cargo continues to shift away from the West Coast and to the East and Gulf coasts due to ongoing labor negotiations. Talks involving employers and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents...
mynewsla.com
Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees
A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street, east of Fremont High School, where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified
An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
One Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
One person was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at approximately 9:31 p.m. to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival officers found a van on its side after a crash and one person suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Above 1,300 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back above 1,300 Wednesday, while the county reported more than 4,200 new infections. According to state figures, there were 1,304 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, up from 1,267 a day earlier. Of those patients, 135 were being treated in intensive care, down from 154 on Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Man Among Two Indicted in Online Narcotics Sales Case
An Orange County man is among two defendants who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A 19-count indictment charges Michael Ta, 24, of Westminster, and...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in South Los Angeles Found
A 21-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles in November has been found, authorities said Thursday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, and authorities had sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday,...
mynewsla.com
Missing Octogenarian from Lakewood Found
An 80-year-old man suffering from dementia, who went missing Thursday in Lakewood, has been found, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not release what time or where John Keith Streelman was found. Streelman had last been seen about 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henrilee...
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Harris is Black, 6 feet...
mynewsla.com
Family Sues LAUSD Over Drug Overdose Death at Bernstein High School
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of an overdose in a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood announced a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District Wednesday, alleging school officials knew there was a problem with drug use at the campus but took no action. The...
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting Wednesday evening to persuade an armed suspect barricaded inside a residence in Lancaster to surrender. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K,...
mynewsla.com
Body Found at Mall in West Hills; Investigation Underway
A man’s body was found Friday at the Fallbrook Center mall in West Hills, and an investigation was underway. Officers went to the 22800 block of Victory Boulevard about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity or cause...
mynewsla.com
Hazardous-Materials Investigation Underway at Possible Drug Lab in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
mynewsla.com
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
mynewsla.com
Countywide DUI Crackdown Begins Wednesday, Continues to End of Year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
