Images from Newtown right after Sandy Hook
NEWTOWN, Conn. — I arrived here late, 10 years ago, in the afternoon on Dec. 14, 2012, and spent that day and the next month or so reporting from a community shell-shocked from the massacre of 20 children and six adults at the elementary school behind the firehouse. The...
Gallery displays pictures of Sandy Hook months after tragedy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting. A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House. There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester […]
Decade since Sandy Hook shooting; remembering victims, gun control advocacy in Connecticut
"I feel like the further and further we move away from it, the more I feel I'm scrambling to, just remember," Liv Doscher, who was a third grader at Sandy Hook Elementary School at the time of the shooting, said.
NHPR
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
10 years after Sandy Hook, the police who were there still struggle to forget
Ten years after Sandy Hook, a Newtown police officer remembers the sobbing of fellow officers. Many can't shake the memories of that day.
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Are Connecticut schools committing educational malpractice?
Connecticut schools are not required to teach sex education. That's putting kids at risk, particularly after the isolation of the pandemic.
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
'We’re at a precipice' child advocate says as Connecticut's child tax rebate is set to end
There’s growing concern about the future of children across Connecticut. That’s according to the gathered advocates and the Connecticut speaker of the House, Matthew Ritter, at the annual Voices for Children State Budget Forum. In May of 2022, Connecticut funded the first ever state-level child tax rebate, allocating...
Violent crime in Connecticut is down, people behind bars up 41%: report
(WTNH) – New statistics were released on Thursday providing a look at annual trends across Connecticut’s criminal justice system. “The good news is we’re doing better than most,” said Mike Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven. “The bad news is we still have a long way to go.” […]
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Purses snatched in several towns
A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer...
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
Eyewitness News
Data shows violent and property crimes are down overall in CT, but murders are up in two cities
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another report is out on crime, and it’s good news. Data collected by the state shows violent and property crimes are down significantly. The news is not as good for a couple of Connecticut’s largest cities. State police released a report in September which...
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
New Britain Herald
'It's because of a teacher': Newington resident appears in new campaign for CT Education Association
NEWINGTON – A local resident and education advocate is being featured in a new campaign by the CT Education Association. The CEA’s “Because of a Teacher, Every Profession is Possible” campaign includes cameos by people who serve in different occupations and industries, including Christopher Bortolan, who lives in Newington.
