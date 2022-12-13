ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

WGAU

Images from Newtown right after Sandy Hook

NEWTOWN, Conn. — I arrived here late, 10 years ago, in the afternoon on Dec. 14, 2012, and spent that day and the next month or so reporting from a community shell-shocked from the massacre of 20 children and six adults at the elementary school behind the firehouse. The...
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Gallery displays pictures of Sandy Hook months after tragedy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting. A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House. There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Purses snatched in several towns

A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

