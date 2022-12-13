Read full article on original website
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
News Channel Nebraska
NE GOP chair Underwood removes support for McDaniel at national level
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska Republican leader is rescinding his support current GOP chair Ronna McDaniel in her attempts to claim a fourth term. In an email obtained by News Channel Nebraska, Nebraska GOP chair Eric Underwood said he was pulling his support for McDaniel for the national position. "Over...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Sec Of State Defends Email Asking GOP Members For Lawsuit Money Because Not From Official Email
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During his nearly three months in office, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred hasn’t been shy about remaining involved in state politics. On Wednesday morning, Allred sent an email message out to Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee members asking for...
WOWT
Nebraska Senate candidates feeling optimistic as Pillen mulls appointment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Want to be Nebraska’s next U.S. Senator? You have nine days to apply before the submission window closes. Governor-elect Jim Pillen said he’s evaluating candidates as we speak. The current governor, Pete Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, is among the applicants. But is...
doniphanherald.com
Lahm retained as Nebraska motor vehicles director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he will retain Rhonda Lahm as director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding online services for all Nebraskans," Pillen said. Lahm was...
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Push for hand recount in Lincoln legislative race could be dismissed on technicality
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legislative candidate appeared Tuesday morning in Lancaster County District Court, asking for the state to recount ballots by hand. Russ Barger, a candidate for the District 26 seat in northeast Lincoln, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen to force a hand recount in the race.
Gov. Ricketts issues Emergency Proclamation for Neb. Panhandle
Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations. The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
foodsafetynews.com
Nebraska’s child labor case is settled without involving JBS beef plant
The JBS Beef Plant in Grand Island, NE, the end-user in an apparent child labor scheme, is not being touched by the civil enforcement action. The labor contractor JBS was using, however, is named by a Consent Order and Judgment signed by federal Judge John M. Gerrard. For the labor...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Construction liens join $44 million in financial claims in bank fraud case
LINCOLN — Two companies have filed nearly $1 million in construction liens against a luxury acreage being developed by a Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud. Lincoln-based Altar Construction and Omaha’s Millard Lumber filed claims of $650,000 and $322,707, respectively, against an east Lincoln acreage being developed by...
KETV.com
Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation
With no agreement yet reached in negotiations over a new labor contract with state workers that needs to be completed by the end of December, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees took its case to the public Thursday, arguing that workers should receive wage increases that at least account for the 7% inflation rate over the past 12 months.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
kfornow.com
State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline
NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
Siouxland Stories: Nebraska couple retires after 50 years at Tyson plant
It would be notable for one person to work at the same company for 50 years, but there's a Nebraska couple who have worked together at Tyson Foods for half a century and then retired on the same week.
