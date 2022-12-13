Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations. The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.

