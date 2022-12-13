ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Grant County Sheriff’s Office gets therapy K9 car

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A therapy K-9 in Grant County now has its own set of wheels. Zelda, a multi-purpose therapy K-9 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, received a special-made vehicle to get to work, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Jailer Cassara Bray uses Zelda as a...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Rather than receiving a jail or probation sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side

“This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man Found Dead in Creek in Richland County

A man was found dead in a creek by Richland County authorities early Thursday. 75 year old Werner Hudak of Richland Center was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that there was a man located in a creek near a car that had driven into a creek on County Highway Q at around 2am Thursday. A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office along with two officers from the Richland Center Police Department responded to the scene, west of Hyatt Springs Lane. Life-saving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. Werner Hudak, 75, of Richland Center was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroners Officer. No other information on Hudak has been released.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Details Made Public About Murder Suspect in Kylie Duster Death

Court documents made public Thursday for 23 year old Romell Enoch, who is accused of killing 20 year old Kylie Duster of Dubuque state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death. Enoch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
COBB, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim

Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Merit American program works to help local, low-income adults get jobs. “This...
MADISON, WI
KCRG.com

Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing Wisconsin man

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on Condry Road in rural Platteville since the night of Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Dec. 5.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont

Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
BELMONT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man hospitalized after crashing into pole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said it is believed that a man suffered a medical emergency before crashing his vehicle Monday night. The 50-year-old driver was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a pole following the medical emergency. Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the area...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FBI offers reward for identification of Culver’s robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of a man suspected of several robberies and attempted robberies at southern Wisconsin businesses. The incidents range from Sept. 26 to Dec. 5 at four Culver’s locations and one Best Buy,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy