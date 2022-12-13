Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office gets therapy K9 car
LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A therapy K-9 in Grant County now has its own set of wheels. Zelda, a multi-purpose therapy K-9 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, received a special-made vehicle to get to work, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Jailer Cassara Bray uses Zelda as a...
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Rather than receiving a jail or probation sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was...
nbc15.com
Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side
“This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a...
x1071.com
Man Found Dead in Creek in Richland County
A man was found dead in a creek by Richland County authorities early Thursday. 75 year old Werner Hudak of Richland Center was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that there was a man located in a creek near a car that had driven into a creek on County Highway Q at around 2am Thursday. A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office along with two officers from the Richland Center Police Department responded to the scene, west of Hyatt Springs Lane. Life-saving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. Werner Hudak, 75, of Richland Center was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroners Officer. No other information on Hudak has been released.
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city.
Man arrested in north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
x1071.com
Details Made Public About Murder Suspect in Kylie Duster Death
Court documents made public Thursday for 23 year old Romell Enoch, who is accused of killing 20 year old Kylie Duster of Dubuque state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death. Enoch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving...
nbc15.com
Fitchburg man charged after shooting, investigators still searching for involved car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Fitchburg man had his initial appearance in court after allegedly shooting another man over Thanksgiving weekend, the Fitchburg Police Department said. Fitchburg Police said the defendant is facing charges of first degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal damage to...
x1071.com
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
Police trying to identify vehicle, driver in connection with Fitchburg shooting
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver following a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries late last month. The shooting, which police said was not a random act, happened Nov. 27 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail....
nbc15.com
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
nbc15.com
Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim
Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Merit American program works to help local, low-income adults get jobs. “This...
KCRG.com
Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing Wisconsin man
PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on Condry Road in rural Platteville since the night of Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Dec. 5.
x1071.com
Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont
Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man hospitalized after crashing into pole
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said it is believed that a man suffered a medical emergency before crashing his vehicle Monday night. The 50-year-old driver was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a pole following the medical emergency. Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the area...
nbc15.com
FBI offers reward for identification of Culver’s robbery suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of a man suspected of several robberies and attempted robberies at southern Wisconsin businesses. The incidents range from Sept. 26 to Dec. 5 at four Culver’s locations and one Best Buy,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
Comments / 1