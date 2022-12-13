Read full article on original website
Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November
Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October. According to figures, the...
Former LA Councilman Bonin Rips de Leon for Bringing Up Son in Racist Audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, offered a blunt description Friday of Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n’s participation in the discussion. De LeÃ³n, the only...
Ex-LA City Councilman Huizar Moves for Severance from Co-Defendant
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and Chan are currently scheduled to...
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
Capital One Agrees to Payout, Policy Changes to Settle Lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced Thursday. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution was sued by district attorney’s offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara counties after...
LA Councilman Soto-Martinez Seeks Street Safety Measures, Bike Lane Additions
Citing an “immediate need of basic multimodal infrastructure to make our streets safe and mobile today,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez filed a motion with the aim of expediting projects that would improve pedestrian safety and add bike lanes. Soto-Martinez, in his first week serving the 13th District, asked in...
Queen Mary Membership Program Unveiled to Help Fund Repairs
On the day limited tours of the Queen Mary began taking place for the first time since March 2020, Long Beach announced an annual membership program Thursday that will help fund ongoing renovations of the historic vessel. “We hope this first of its kind membership opportunity will continue the public’s...
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Above 1,300 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back above 1,300 Wednesday, while the county reported more than 4,200 new infections. According to state figures, there were 1,304 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, up from 1,267 a day earlier. Of those patients, 135 were being treated in intensive care, down from 154 on Tuesday.
Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit
More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
With Port Backlogs Down 92%, Ports of LA & Long Beach to End Dwell Fee
With backlogs of aging cargo on local docks now significantly eased, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Friday they will end the so-called Container Dwell Fee on Jan. 24. The fee was announced on Oct. 25, 2021, as cargo backlogs piled up and affected the nation’s supply...
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
Countywide DUI Crackdown Begins Wednesday, Continues to End of Year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…Man Who Molested Lake Elsinore Girl Sentenced to Six Years
One Year Ago Today (December 16, 2021)…A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a Lake Elsinore girl was sentenced to six years in state prison. Gerardo Villagran of Lake Elsinore in October admitted a charge of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related charges.
Orange County Man Among Two Indicted in Online Narcotics Sales Case
An Orange County man is among two defendants who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A 19-count indictment charges Michael Ta, 24, of Westminster, and...
COVID-19 Case Numbers Falling, but Transmission, Deaths Remain High
The average daily number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County over the past week dipped by about 21% from the previous week, and daily hospital admissions also declined, the public health director said Thursday, but the county is seeing elevated virus-related death totals and has confirmed the 20th pediatric fatality.
Man Makes First Court Appearance in 2019 Killing Near Anaheim
A 32-year-old man made his initial court appearance in Orange County Thursday for allegedly gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019. Ricardo Martin Campus, who was extradited from Texas and booked into Orange County Jail on Tuesday, is charged with murder in the killing of 28-year-old Eli Gamaliel Victoriano-Che, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
Family Sues LAUSD Over Drug Overdose Death at Bernstein High School
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of an overdose in a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood announced a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District Wednesday, alleging school officials knew there was a problem with drug use at the campus but took no action. The...
Hazardous-Materials Investigation Underway at Possible Drug Lab in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
Defendant Pleads Guilty in Killings of 4 Women in Anaheim
A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to the killings of four Orange County women. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, but announced to Cano’s defense team last week that due to newly revealed mitigating factors, capital punishment was no longer being considered in the case.
Four-Vehicle Wreck Leaves One Injured, Forces Partial Closure of MoVal Road
One person was injured in a four-vehicle wreck Friday on the north end of Moreno Valley that prompted a partial closure of a four-lane corridor. The collision happened about 4:30 p.m. on Pigeon Pass Road, near Hemlock Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
