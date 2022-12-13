Read full article on original website
Boardman students compete for most festive door
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of us decorate our homes for the holidays, but some classrooms are the center of attention. The PTA at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman organized a door decorating contest. First News weekend anchor Megan Lee helped judge. It all starts with each teacher thinking...
Man has to leave burned house in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -A weekend house fire on Youngstown’s South Side is forcing an elderly neighbor to find another place to live. While the intense flames destroyed a vacant house in the 400-block of Marian Avenue Saturday, it also badly damaged the home next door. The owner of the...
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
Families gather for holiday fun at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park. This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun. All kinds of toys were given away to kids....
Campbell community gathers for Christmas Fest
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Campbell brought the Holiday Spirit for its annual Christmas Fest on Saturday. This was the second Christmas Festival at Roosevelt Park. Mayor Bryan Tedesco took part in the parade with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. There was a lighting of...
New local police dog used to be a stray
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
Local police department spreading holiday cheer with traffic stops
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Typically, when you run a red light, it’s about to be a bad day — but instead, a few people in Campbell got a holiday surprise Friday afternoon. First News tagged along with Campbell police on Saturday as they spread a little holiday cheer on some stops.
Hanukkah 2022: Sundown marks start of 8 days of celebration
(WKBN) — This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday. What makes this eight-day celebration full of festive family gatherings significant is the story behind it. Hanukkah is a Jewish celebration commemorating the Maccabean Revolt — a time when the Jewish people rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors.
Valley bar’s benefit show raising money for long-time employee
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local bar is holding a benefit show to help raise money for a long-time employee’s emergency medical expenses. Cedars West End is holding “Tharp-Aid,” a benefit to help long-time employee Eric Tharp, who has racked up unexpected medical bills after having an emergency amputation surgery.
First holiday giveaway hosted at local boxing academy
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The first holiday gift giveaway happened at Deezol Boxing Academy in Youngstown. Steel Valley Moving and Centers for Hearing Care were in charge of organizing the event. Thirty-four kids were given free holiday gifts and toys as part of giving back for the season. Families...
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon. Artists of the Rust Belt held a holiday market at the B&O Station in Youngstown. About 40 artists are selling jewelry, paintings and homemade soaps. There’s even baked goods and a holiday bar available.. Admission...
Pa. gelato business to expand into Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City. “Yes, uh, craziness,” that’s how Alex Papa describes his decision to open two gelato shops in three years. Like many college students, Papa spends his time juggling classes, extracurriculars and a job. His job just so happens to be running a full-time business – Papa Gelateria.
Full Spectrum hosts gala to raise money for LGBTQ center
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Full Spectrum Community Outreach hosted its annual Holiday Gala on Saturday evening. This was the sixth annual fundraiser to help raise money for the organization’s LGBTQ center. Full Spectrum’s mission is for the LGBTQ community to thrive as collective members of society. There...
Poland Twp. Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland Township Police Department welcomed its newest member Saturday. Pogo is the new K-9 officer, and she’s a rescue dog from Tennessee. Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization that rescues, rehabilitates and relocates K-9s to police departments across the country, donated Pogo.
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
‘Ghost of Christmas Past:’ A look at some historical Valley Christmas weather
Christmas is officially a week away and the wintry conditions outside Sunday are Christmas-like. Throughout the years, there have been many interesting weather events that took place in the Valley during the Christmas holiday. I am going to write about some of the more interesting weather events that occurred on Christmas Eve and day and also temperature/precipitation extremes for the holiday.
Local couple celebrates a very ‘marry’ Christmas
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s shaping up to be a very “marry” Christmas for one Austintown couple. This week, they had a celebration of their own featuring some lights and a ring. “I’m still on cloud nine right now, 10, you know, like, I’m super excited,”...
Another successful year for Warren Family Mission’s toy distribution
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 1,000 children will have presents to open on Christmas thanks to the Warren Family Mission’s annual toy distribution. On Friday, 15 families every 15 minutes went through the aisles of toys picking out gifts for their children. In total, about 400 families signed up.
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game. Christopher Wilkinson, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic. A bench warrant was issued early in November after Wilkinson failed to appear in municipal...
