ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

New California Laws to Know in 2023

The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

NCAA Picks Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as Next President

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take the helm of the NCAA in March, a couple months after his term ends in January. Baker is the first NCAA president with no professional credentials in higher education or college sports. Baker succeeds Mark Emmert, who has held the position since 2010, overseeing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy