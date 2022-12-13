Read full article on original website
Racine Lays Out Proposals To Reform Troubled D.C. Housing Authority, Limit Mayor’s Influence
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has unveiled a series of proposals he says would help create a “truly independent” D.C. Housing Authority board and address some of the problems that have plagued the embattled agency charged with managing some 8,000 units of public housing across the city. In...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
D.C. Residents Voice Support for ‘Marion Barry Avenue’
The overwhelming majority of District residents told members of the D.C. Council at a hearing of the Committee of the Whole on Dec. 13 that they wanted Good Hope Road SE in Ward 8 to be renamed in honor of late Mayor and Council member Marion S. Barry. The post D.C. Residents Voice Support for ‘Marion Barry Avenue’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott stays silent as Councilman attempts to repeal newly passed term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite his history of support for term limits, Mayor Brandon Scott has remained noticeably quiet on Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s attempt to quickly repeal them. Last week, Dorsey introduced legislation that would potentially overturn the newly passed term limits. It comes just one month after 72%...
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
YAHOO!
Iowan Deborah Sandoval pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge as son continues to trial
On the day of her trial, a Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to a single charge of entering a restricted building for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval, 56, was arrested in February 2021 along with her son Salvador Sandoval Jr.,...
Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair
The board couldn’t select a chair after seven attempts, so they’ll try again Jan. 12. The post Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
myfoxzone.com
Jurors to hear about violent December 2020 night in Proud Boys seditious conspiracy case, but not BLM flag burning
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that jurors in upcoming seditious conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys can hear about the group’s involvement in a night of violent clashes in D.C. in mid-December 2020. Thirty-three people were arrested and at least four were stabbed in downtown D.C....
Owner of City Winery says Ivy City location has become 'unsafe for our staff and patrons'
WASHINGTON — Last call! City Winery is closing the doors to its Ivy City location by the end of the year. City Winery CEO and Founder Michael Dorf spoke with WUSA9 about the decision to close this location after four years in business. Dorf says the problem is that...
Deborah Sandoval pleads guilty to charge of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a charge of entering a restricted building. Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead...
alxnow.com
Alexandria School Board considering staggered terms, fewer members and eliminating districts
(Updated 4:15 p.m.) Are there too many Alexandria School Board Members? Should their terms be staggered and should districts be eliminated? The Board wants these questions answered by the time voters cast their ballots in November 2024. Yesterday (Tuesday), the nine-person Board unanimously agreed to establish a process for asking...
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Tiffany Williams Tabbed New President, CEO of Martha’s Table
Martha Table’s, a nonprofit headquartered in D.C.’s Ward 8, has selected Tiffany Williams as its new president and CEO after an extensive national search. The post Tiffany Williams Tabbed New President, CEO of Martha’s Table appeared first on The Washington Informer.
marketplace.org
D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit
Washington D.C. could soon become the largest U.S. city where you can ride the bus for free. There are a couple of caveats, though: The free fare only applies to trips within city limits, and metro riders will still have to pay. That measure would cost the city around $42...
Washington City Paper
“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves
Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
arlnow.com
Former Rosslyn coffee shop owner convicted of credit card fraud
The former owner of a coffee shop in Rosslyn has been convicted of an extensive credit card fraud scheme. Adiam Berhane, 50, was the co-owner of Caffe Aficionado in Rosslyn, which was open from 2013 until 2016, when the cafe was shut down following a police raid. Federal prosecutors said Berhane used the cafe to process fraudulent payments after obtaining stolen credit card information from the internet — and last week a federal jury in Alexandria agreed.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
