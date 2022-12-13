ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach seeking applicants for City Council

The Grover Beach City Council is seeking applicants for a seat on the council which was vacated when Karen Bright won the mayoral race. “Are you looking for a meaningful way to serve your community?” the city announced Thursday. “Residents of Grover Beach have an opportunity to serve their community as part of the City Council. Interested residents who live in District 4 are encouraged to submit an application on the city’s website by Dec. 30.”
GROVER BEACH, CA
kclu.org

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail

Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy charged with abusing inmate

A federal grand jury indicted a former San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy on federal criminal charges on Tuesday alleging he abused a female inmate and then obstructing a probe into his actions by lying about the incident in an official sheriff’s office report, the Justice Department announced today.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man found guilty of fraud involving SLO development project

Jury found that Jeremy Walter Pemberton misrepresented the amount of financing he had received for multi-use facility. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a jury unanimously found Jeremy Walter Pemberton (38) guilty of two felony counts of securities fraud, one felony count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of felony grand theft by false pretenses. The jury found true an additional allegation that his theft crimes totaled more than $500,000.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Teen arrested for brandishing a weapon at Cambria Christmas Market

San Luis Obispo sheriff deputies arrested a teen on Thursday evening who allegedly brandished a weapon near the entrance to the Cambria Christmas Market. At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, a caller reported a man had brandished a gun during an argument at the Christmas Market located at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Deputies arrested the 18-year-old suspect and recovered the gun.
CAMBRIA, CA
kprl.com

Body Found in Atascadero 12.16.2022

Atascadero police say the man’s body they found Wednesday morning near the 6300 block of Morro road, was not the result of foul play or suspicious circumstances. They say the man appears to have died of an overdose. Citizens called the police at 4:50 Wednesday morning, reporting an unresponsive...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy