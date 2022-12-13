Read full article on original website
Did Timeless Treasures owner commit embezzlement? Lawyer wants DA to drop charges
Former consignors claim that consignment store owner Andrea Bowen-Gardner failed to pay them after selling paintings, furniture and more.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach seeking applicants for City Council
The Grover Beach City Council is seeking applicants for a seat on the council which was vacated when Karen Bright won the mayoral race. “Are you looking for a meaningful way to serve your community?” the city announced Thursday. “Residents of Grover Beach have an opportunity to serve their community as part of the City Council. Interested residents who live in District 4 are encouraged to submit an application on the city’s website by Dec. 30.”
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SLO County government building to be renamed in former supervisor's honor
The County Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo will now be known as the Katcho Achadjian Government Center.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
calcoastnews.com
Former SLO County deputy charged with abusing inmate
A federal grand jury indicted a former San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy on federal criminal charges on Tuesday alleging he abused a female inmate and then obstructing a probe into his actions by lying about the incident in an official sheriff’s office report, the Justice Department announced today.
Interim police chief named for Morro Bay Police Department
Current Police Chief Jody Cox is expected to retire on December 30. Watkins will serve as interim Police Chief starting on December 31.
Paso Robles school board to hold special election after petition removes appointed member
The special election could cost the district nearly $500,000.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
SLO County tiny home village takes big step forward at Board of Supervisors meeting
The county wants to buy the homes while it has the money, even though it’s still nailing down the site.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
Person with gun arrested at Cambria Christmas Market, officials say
An arrest was made at the Cambria Christmas Market in Cambria Thursday night after officials say a gun was found.
Parents of man killed in SLO crash express frustration with police
The parents of a man who was killed along with his girlfriend and dog in a crash in San Luis Obispo last month are expressing frustration with the investigation.
Pallet shelters set to open in Grover Beach. See inside the innovative homeless solution
Cabins for Change will be South County’s first shelter, and serves as a step between the street and permanent housing for unhoused people.
Man found guilty of fraud involving SLO development project
Jury found that Jeremy Walter Pemberton misrepresented the amount of financing he had received for multi-use facility. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a jury unanimously found Jeremy Walter Pemberton (38) guilty of two felony counts of securities fraud, one felony count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of felony grand theft by false pretenses. The jury found true an additional allegation that his theft crimes totaled more than $500,000.
First homeless housing facility in south SLO County about to open up
The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is putting the finishing touches on 20 tiny cabins as well as a gathering space for residents. It’s part of a new approach to housing the unhoused in Grover Beach
Rubber bullets used to subdue man in downtown SLO
A large police presence could be seen in a portion of Downtown San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon. The scene is now cleared.
calcoastnews.com
Teen arrested for brandishing a weapon at Cambria Christmas Market
San Luis Obispo sheriff deputies arrested a teen on Thursday evening who allegedly brandished a weapon near the entrance to the Cambria Christmas Market. At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, a caller reported a man had brandished a gun during an argument at the Christmas Market located at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Deputies arrested the 18-year-old suspect and recovered the gun.
kprl.com
Body Found in Atascadero 12.16.2022
Atascadero police say the man’s body they found Wednesday morning near the 6300 block of Morro road, was not the result of foul play or suspicious circumstances. They say the man appears to have died of an overdose. Citizens called the police at 4:50 Wednesday morning, reporting an unresponsive...
Volunteers wanted for Paso Robles Planning Commission
– The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for three appointments to the Paso Robles Planning Commission. Appointments will be for 3-year terms expiring Feb. 28, 2026. Commissioners can expect to dedicate 15 – 20 hours each month to meetings, subcommittee meetings, and meeting preparation. The commission...
